Here's how you can help The Advocate's newsroom via a new, tax-deductible fund

People drive up and receive a bag of 5 masks during a drive-up mask distribution at Destrehan High School amid the coronavirus pandemic in Destrehan, La., Tuesday, April 28, 2020. St. Charles Parish handed out over 20,000 washable face masks donated by Hanes American Clothing Co. at Destrehan High School, Edward A. Dufresne Community Center and during the Public School food distribution at the Lafon Performing Arts Center.