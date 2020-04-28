Here's how you can help The Advocate's newsroom via a new, tax-deductible fund

With the governor’s announcement Monday that he hopes to begin relaxing coronavirus restrictions in mid-May, many folks are asking us when The Times-Picayune and The Advocate will be reopening.
The short answer is that we have never closed. Our reporters and photographers have been out on the front lines, covering the health crisis and Louisiana’s courageous and compassionate reaction to it. Our production workers have been staying safe while printing tens of thousands of newspapers every night. Our carriers have been on the roads, delivering them so effectively that our rate of service complaints is below the industry average. Our sales representatives have been conducting virtual meetings with advertisers, offering solutions that will help them make it through tough times.
The only visible sign of disruption is our offices. To keep our customers and our employees safe, our doors have been closed, and many of our staff have been working remotely.
In early March, as the severity of the crisis came into view, we put together a plan to continue to publish the seven-day newspaper that readers demand, to provide minute-by-minute coverage online, and to preserve cash to continue to fuel our operations. That included some tough choices, like curtailing payroll and shrinking our page count.
Thanks to you, we feel like our bond with readers is stronger than ever. Readership is up, and so are subscriptions. As a public service, we offered our coronavirus coverage free of charge online. Readers have demonstrated their appreciation by donating more than $48,000, which was enough to fund 200 days of additional journalism in April. Now, we have arranged with a national group representing locally-owned media to set up a new fund that receives tax-deductible donations, with the money dedicated to additional journalism here in Louisiana.
You can donate here:
Can't see module below? Click here.
We have secured financial backing from a Facebook initiative to support local media. We have applied for grants under a similar program from Google. And we have been approved for an SBA loan, but the terms of the Payroll Protection Program are complex – and ever changing - and we are working to understand them. The loan does not cover all of what we have been paying to the employees and contractors who cover the news, sell advertising, print the newspaper and deliver it to homes across south Louisiana, but we are optimistic that it will help.
Like most of you, we wish we could get back to normal – to meet with newsmakers and advertisers in person, to work alongside our colleagues, to offer our conventional diet of coverage - like sports and social events – instead of obituaries and medical updates.
We cherish our relationship with our readers and our advertising partners, and even in these difficult days, their support sustains us.
Be safe,
Judi Terzotis, President/Publisher and Peter Kovacs, Executive Editor