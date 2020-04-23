A new drive-thru coronavirus testing site opens early next week in a part of Donaldsonville that has seen the largest number of viral cases in the Baton Rouge region so far, state data show.
Newly released census tract-level data show that the area around Donaldsonville had 81 cases of the virus through Sunday. The total then was in the top 30 of all census tracts in the state and the highest in the 12-parish Baton Rouge-area.
The new testing site at Donaldsonville Primary School opens Monday to those 65 and older and to emergency and medical first responders. Then, on Tuesday, the site will open to the general public, parish officials said in a statement.
Hours are 8 a.m. to noon, and daily testing will last through the following Saturday.
“The tests are free, and people will administer their own tests inside their vehicles,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement Wednesday evening.
The self-swabbing Quest tests will be distributed by members of the Louisiana Army National Guard, Cointment said.
Testing is available to any Louisiana resident 18 or older. People don't have to be symptomatic, and a doctor’s order is not required, parish officials added.
The school is located at 38210 La. 3089, Donaldsonville.
Parish officials said the new testing site arose out of discussions among the parish and its homeland security officials, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana Army National Guard.
Michael Steele, spokesman for GOHSEP, said the location was chosen due to the medical need in the area and the desire to set up a location with easier access to west bank residents.
Cointment said his administration worked with those groups and determined the west bank of the parish was "the most optimal."
Steele added that the new site is being set up under the same structure that has already established testing sites in Gramercy in St. James Parish and Hahnville in St. John the Baptist Parish. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is assisting.
The heavily affected census tract in Donaldsonville, a small chunk of irregularly shaped territory along the Mississippi River that the census bureau uses for more granular demographic data, is located south and east of Bayou Lafourche.
The tract includes the heart of downtown Donaldonsville, the small, poor, unincorporated communities of Aben and Lemannville, the Ascension Parish Prison and the Chateau D'Ville nursing home near Bayou Lafourche.
The state had previously identified the nursing home as a coronavirus cluster, though state officials won't say how many cases have been confirmed there.
Since the Sunday data were released earlier this week, the state has only provided ranges of case totals by census tract to protect individuals' privacy. The Donaldsonville tract and a neighboring one across the bayou have remained in categories with elevated case numbers.
Ascension Parish has conducted extensive testing through an east bank drive-thru site at Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Gonzales, the former St. Elizabeth's on La. 30. That site requires a physician's order.
The parish has the second highest number of cases in the Baton Rouge area, with 533 as of Wednesday. But new state data show that the parish's coronavirus deaths so far have been disproportionately among its African American residents. They are dying from the complications due to the COVID-19 illness at nine times the rate of their non-black neighbors in the parish, a Times-Picayune-The Advocate analysis shows.
In the Donaldsonville census tract with the high number of cases, black residents make up nearly 70% of the population, census estimates show. Parishwide, African-Americans make up just 23% of the parish's overall population.
Quest Diagnostics will be handling the actual testing, Steele said. Up to 75% of the testing program's cost is expected to be reimbursed by FEMA.
At the drive-thru site, no one will be allowed to exit his or her vehicle, and no vehicles with pets inside will be allowed through the testing site.
People will be assessed once they arrive at the site. Those meeting the testing requirements will proceed to the testing area to receive a self-test kit. Once the testing is complete, the vehicle will be directed off the site, parish officials said.
Any person not meeting the minimum requirements will be directed away, bypassing the testing area, parish officials said.