When infectious diseases spread, paramedics and EMTs play a crucial role in fighting the coronavirus and are also among those most at risk.
So, before the first case of the coronavirus sweeping across the globe was confirmed in Louisiana, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services made sure its staff was ready.
"We must all be prepared to deal with this virus even if it is a patient who 'perceives' that they have been infected," EMS Director Chad Guillot said in a March 6 memo.
From screening 911 calls of people who they suspect may have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to reminding employees to wash their hands after interacting with patients, the memo provides suggestions for medics who will likely be some of the first to respond to potential cases of the virus in the parish.
Guillot directed medics to use the same precautions they would with any patient with a flu strain and to be diligent about personal protection. When a patient shows symptoms like fever, cough and wheezing, medics should recognize the person may be a candidate for COVID-19 and don the appropriate personal protection — such as disposable gloves and isolation gowns, along with respiratory and eye protection.
Most of these directives are business as usual, said EMS spokesperson Brad Harris.
“This is a respiratory infection just like the flu, so we just treat it the same way,” he said.
For instance, medics would always place a surgical face mask over the patient (to keep particles from coming out of the patient's mouth) and use an N-95 mask themselves (to keep particles from coming in) when responding to a possible flu call.
But some of the precautions are new, such as the instructions for communicating potential cases of COVID-19. If a patient has symptoms that are flu-like — but not life-threatening — medics should consider whether to even transport the patient and await further instruction from medical control.
"Please notify Communications and your supervisor as well of potential COVID-19 patients so they may contact proper authorities of potential patients in the area," the memo says.
If the suspected COVID-19 patient can stay at home, the memo urged medics to contact communications so they can notify the state's infectious disease and epidemiology office to report the possible infection.
Mike Chustz, EMS spokesperson, said another critical change involves dispatchers asking 911 callers who are describing flu symptoms whether they have traveled out of the country recently, particularly to areas heavily affected by the coronavirus.
One of the most important directives involves disposing of equipment after interacting with a potential COVID-19 patient. While EMS drivers should remove their gloves and gowns before entering their units but consider leaving their mask in place until they arrive at the hospital, attending medics should stay fully covered in their gear until the patient is delivered to the hospital.
Medics should dispose of the items in the biohazard bins, the memo said, and ambulances should be aired out and disinfected. Of course, all responding parties should wash their hands with soap and water, the memo says, rather than rely on alcohol-based gels.