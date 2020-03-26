As America continues to fight the coronavirus, Louisiana native and country superstar Tim McGraw will headline "The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America" from … his living room.
The hour-long Sunday concert, presented by and airing on FOX, starts at 8 p.m.
"Hosted by Elton John, this unique remote concert will feature some of music's biggest stars including Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw, as they perform (while social distancing and staying home) from their own living rooms," a news release says. "And the performances will be filmed with their own personal cellphone cameras and audio equipment to insure the safety of everyone involved."
The concert will also pay tribute to the health professionals, first responders and local heroes risking their lives to battle the pandemic, the release also says.
Viewers will be given the opportunity to donate to Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.
The concert can be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and via the iHeartRadio app. FOX will offer the event across all of its linear and digital platforms, according to the release.
McGraw's "Here on Earth" tour is scheduled to open July 10 in Syracuse, New York. No Louisiana dates are listed on McGraw's official website.