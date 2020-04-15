Thanks to the great coronavirus plague, the spring of 2020 will be remembered darkly, as a time of dread and dislocation and death.

But the worst of times can bring out the best in Louisianians, and this week we got an opportunity to tell you all about a group of medical professionals that are making all of us proud.

Investigative reporter Andrea Gallo and photo editor David Grunfeld spent a day at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, and their gripping report appeared a few days ago.

Gallo is a Lafayette native who I first got to know when she was the editor of The Reveille at LSU. While there, she sued her own university for conducting an illegal secret presidential search, an audacious move for a 21-year-old student that reminded us of the bravery of the Reveille Seven, who refused to knuckle under to Huey P. Long in 1934. Grunfeld has been a photojournalist in Louisiana since 1993, and was part of the team that won two Pulitzer prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina.

A few weeks ago, Gallo and other reporters started reaching out to hospitals to see if they might be willing to embed a writer and photographer alongside their medical teams to report firsthand on their efforts to treat coronavirus patients. There were plenty of reasons for the hospitals to be cautious. They are governed by an encyclopedia of regulations concerning patient privacy. They are restricting access, in some cases keeping loved ones away from their dying relatives. And they have better things to do that show us around and answer all of our questions.

But about a week after we asked, we got a positive response from Our Lady of the Lake, the well-regarded Baton Rouge hospital founded by the Franciscan Missionaries.

We could spend a day at their 800-bed facility on Essen Lane if we assured them that we would not reveal details that identified patients in the story and photos that we published.

Gallo and Grunfeld arrived at Our Lady of the Lake early on April 9.

Grunfeld said the assignment was more frightening than anything he tackled in his 35 years as a photojournalist, which includes covering hurricanes and shootings. He worried about staying healthy for his family. Gallo was concerned about a different challenge: How would the words and photos convey the bravery of the medical professionals and the life or death decisions they would struggle with.

Both brought a stash of protective gear with them, including masks and gloves, and the hospital staff also offered them surgical masks.

They began their day in an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, and they shadowed a team of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others as they began their morning rounds at 8 a.m.

Throughout the day, they moved through several other parts of the hospital that housed some of their sickest coronavirus patients, along with the emergency room for suspected coronavirus patients. They watched the medical team react to several urgent problems with their patients, and the doctors and nurses explained what they suspected was causing a patient to be in distress, and how they were treating them.

By the end of the day, they’d met with five separate medical teams treating coronavirus patients in intensive care units and in the emergency room, and saw more than 50 patients being treated in isolation. Gallo burned through three ink pens and filled an entire 140-page notebook.

Over the weekend, we published Gallo’s 2,800 word story and 40 of Grunfeld’s gripping photographs. To protect patient privacy, some of the photos required blurring barcodes, names, partial faces and other identifying information. The hospital staff reviewed some of the images for patient privacy information.

Easter weekend is usually a time when folks are less engaged with the local news. Nonetheless, 90,000 people read the story and looked over the photography. An online video chat with Gallo and Grunfeld the next day has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

If the effort to corral the coronavirus is a war, then the medical professionals are soldiers – confronting the enemy and taking the risks. For the rest of us, our role is to support them by complying with local the restrictions to limit contact.

We are privileged to have a chance to tell their story, and heartened by the response of readers.

