HAMMOND — Although Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts is not currently open during the coronavirus battle, it is still finding creative ways to entertain the public.
The theater recently announced its first ever #columbiafamous talent contest through Facebook.
Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter said the contest begins April 6, and will span several weeks.
Interested contestants will submit a short video clip, approximately 60 seconds or less, in a variety of categories, including singing, dancing, acting, instrumental music, comedy and visual art. Winter said submissions for the visual art category will be digital photographs rather than videos.
“The Columbia Theatre exists to entertain the public,” Winter said. “I wanted to do something that kept Columbia entertaining the wonderful people in our community at a time when we cannot come together in our beautiful theatre. The #columbiafamous contest is our way of getting some creative and positive energy out into a community that truly needs that right now.”
Each week will focus on preliminary contests in two of the talent categories. Contestants will have four days to submit videos. The Columbia staff will narrow the submissions down to three finalists in each category. The finalists’ videos will be posted for 24 hours, during which time the public can vote for their favorites.
The winners in each category receive two tickets to one of next season’s shows at the Columbia Theatre; automatic entry into the grand prize contest for a pair of season tickets to Columbia Theatre’s 2020-2021 season; and an invitation to perform their winning act at the Columbia Theatre on Hot August Night.
The contest is open to all ages; however, children age 12 and younger can submit to all categories for a chance to win the children’s grand prize, which is a pair of tickets to next season’s world premiere of “Alice’s Christmas in Wonderland” and an invitation to perform their winning act at the Columbia Theatre on Hot August Night.
The first week’s contest, beginning April 6, will feature the singing and dancing categories.
Individuals interested in competing should check Columbia Theatre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/columbiatheatre for more details. Full submission and prize details will be posted on Facebook April 6.
For more information or to submit an entry, email columbiafamouscontest@gmail.com.