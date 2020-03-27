Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state will be getting $1.8 billion from the federal stimulus package to combat the coronavirus that won final congressional approval Friday.

Edwards also said two, 250-bed "field hospitals" approved by the federal government are headed for the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center this weekend as part of efforts to ease pressure on New Orleans-area health facilities.

The state had requested 1,000 beds, also called cots.

He said a 60-person "strike team" of public health workers will help run the units as will staff authorized through a contract being hammered out by state officials.

President Donald Trump signed the stimulus bill just hours after it won final approval in the U. S. House of Representatives.

Edward said officials of state agencies are sifting through the $2.2 trillion spending plan to see exactly what it means, and that funds are expected to arrive within 30 days.

He said hospitals and other needs will benefit and the aid will also help offset other state expenses fighting the virus, 75% of which is being picked up by federal officials.

"I can only tell you that it will be very helpful and the more flexibility we find as we study this bill. . . the better off we are going to be," Edwards said.

The legislation will include direct payments to individuals and families, boost unemployment benefits and provide aid for the airline industry, state and municipal governments in a bid to soften the financial hardship sparked by the virus.

Earlier in the day the state reported that Louisiana has 2,746 positive cases of coronavirus, up 441 over yesterday.

In East Baton Rouge Parish the total is 124 cases, up from 105 on Thursday.

A total of 119 people have died from the virus, including four in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Edwards said the latest figures are a mixed bag.

He noted that the percentage hike in positive cases was lower Friday than Thursday -- 19% versus 28%.

But the latest numbers are based on half as many tests as Thursday.

"We are trying to figure out what it means," Edwards told reporters.

"We still remain on the growth curb, the trajectory, that we don't like that we need to flatten just as soon as possible," he said.

Edwards said Louisiana is third in the nation in positive coronavirus cases per capita and second per capita in virus-related deaths.

"Obviously this is a public health emergency as it has been described and shows no signs of abating," he said.

Those over 65 with underlying health conditions are considered most vulnerable to the virus.

The governor said that, of the 119 virus-related deaths in Louisiana, 41% of patients suffered from diabetes, 28 percent from obesity and 31% from kidney disease.

The governor said the state's medical "surge" -- the scramble for hospital and other supplies -- remains Louisiana's top priority in the fight against the coronavirus as well as for citizens to heed calls to stay home.

He said the state has requested 12,000 critically-needed ventilators, including 5,000 from a national stockpile and gotten 192 so far.

Edwards said another 100 are expected early next week.

"But we need several thousand ventilators," he said. "We are going to keep working on this, obviously."

State officials have repeatedly said ventilators are needed by early April to avoid an even bigger health crisis.

The governor also said Delta Airlines has offered to fly out-state-state medical personnel to Louisiana at no charge.

Once those nurses and others arrive in the state they will be processed and get their assignments and where to report.

"I want to thank them in advance," Edwards said.

There has been speculation that Mardi Gras played a role in the spread of the virus in the New Orleans area, which accounts for the brunt of positive tests in Louisiana.

Edwards said he did not get any alert from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention before the annual event suggesting that steps were needed to curb the celebration.

He said his recollection is that, on Fat Tuesday, the nation had only 15 or so positive tests for coronavirus around the nation and those were linked to patients who had traveled to China and other hot spots for the virus or were in contact with those who had.

Edwards said theories that 1.5 million people at Mardi Gras helped seed the spread of the virus make sense but "I don't want to take time and attention away from the task at hand."

The governor downplayed moves by the governors of Texas and Florida discouraging travel to their states from New Orleans and Louisiana respectively.

"I am encouraging people from Louisiana to stay home so it should be a small number of people on the road going to Texas or Florida," Edwards said.