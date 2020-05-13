Parish leaders in the region are urging residents to wear face coverings in public as the state loosens restrictions on businesses that weren’t previously allowed to open at the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this week he would relax a stay-at-home order and let certain businesses reopen after largely positive trends in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

His order laid out the state’s first stage of reopening by allowing hair salons, restaurant dining rooms, casinos and gyms, among others, to reopen after being shuttered nearly two months — as long as they reduce their capacity to 25% and their public-facing employees wear masks.

The state’s order doesn’t require residents to wear masks while in public, but businesses may require them for shoppers.

Even without a broad order, state and local officials strongly encourage people to cover their mouths and nose to prevent further infections. In New Orleans, however, the mayor said she’ll require the use of masks, though it’s not clear how the measure will be enforced.

Leaders in Baton Rouge aren’t planning a similar order. Instead, they’ll rely on the public to follow posted signs at businesses and messages stressing the importance of wearing masks or a face-covering to protect residents from contracting the virus or spreading it to others, if they are an unknown carrier.

+9 Louisiana to enter Phase I of coronavirus reopening, but 'It’s not mission accomplished' Louisiana will begin the first phase of reopening its economy Friday, nearly two months after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home orde…

Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, said the recommendation that people wear masks or cover their faces with a shirt or bandana has sunk in as many residents have been covering their faces for several weeks already.

"The overwhelming response is that people appreciate the info and they’re following it," he said.

In West Baton Rouge Parish, residents will soon be required to cover their faces in government buildings, and public employees working in close proximity will also need to wear them.

Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot, Jr. said he didn't expect the parish to require residents to wear masks in public if the state doesn’t mandate it.

A crucial key to reopening Louisiana’s economy hedges on the state preventing a second wave of infections as people slowly resume some regular activities and return to offices and workplaces.

“We need to do everything we can to ensure we don’t get locked down again,” said Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce CEO Adam Knapp.

Amid the business community’s struggles to find protective equipment like masks and gloves for workers, BRAC recently started a marketplace for businesses to buy readily available protective equipment and other supplies.

With several other states reopening, masks, gloves and sanitizers may fall into short supply and are already running more expensive, Knapp said.

He said the marketplace allowed the chamber to drive down prices and make protective equipment available by pooling resources to place bulk orders.

“It’s super easy for anyone who wants to take advantage of it,” Knapp said, adding that equipment businesses can pick up their order in less than a day at a facility in Port Allen. “It’s not much different than going to Walmart.”

+9 Louisiana to enter Phase I of coronavirus reopening, but 'It’s not mission accomplished' Louisiana will begin the first phase of reopening its economy Friday, nearly two months after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home orde…

Several large retailers and grocery stores have in recent weeks required all customers wear face coverings before they enter stores in cities requiring it. It’s led to a handful of tense encounters and even fights at some stores across the country that have tried to require that shopper cover up.

Businesses have the ultimate ability to enact those rules and enforce them, similar to how they can refuse services to people not wearing shoes or shirts inside stores.

Grocery chains like Costco and Whole Foods require shoppers to wear masks inside of stores. Others like Walmart and Sam's Club are strongly suggesting shoppers wear them. A number of local salons and barber shops taking appointments for when they reopen also say they'll require clients to cover their faces.

“It’s a culture change and culture shift and it’s going to come with time,” Armstrong said. “It’s important we do these things so we don’t have a backslide and have another stay-at-home order.”