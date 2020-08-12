Nine people have died in East Baton Rouge Parish from coronavirus since Monday as deaths continue surging in the capital region, a spike that was anticipated after confirmed cases increased rapidly starting several weeks ago.

The parish coroner's office announced the latest deaths on their Facebook page Wednesday morning. That was after the office reported 34 deaths Monday, which had occurred over the previous week.

This brings the parishwide total to 369 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Both cases and deaths had been trending downward in the Baton Rouge area following the initial statewide lockdown and widespread business closures. But that changed after the state started its economic reopening.

The 34 deaths reported Monday already had marked the highest weeklong tally in over two months — triple the number reported the previous week and significantly higher than during all of June and July, when weekly deaths largely remained in the single digits.

The number of confirmed cases in Baton Rouge has recently trended downward after peaking about a month ago, though health experts have repeatedly noted that deaths come at the end of the infection and treatment cycle, lagging new cases by weeks.

The coroner's office has decided to start reporting death numbers more often until the current surge subsides, said Shane Evans, the office's chief investigator. Those reports will now come on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to manage the workload and avoid a large backlog, Evans said.

The nine deaths reported Wednesday include six men and three women, ages 60 to 91. All victims had underlying medical conditions that made them especially susceptible to severe illness from COVID, officials said.

Three of the patients had been hospitalized for about a month, while others were admitted just days before they died.

It can take several days for symptoms to appear after exposure, and weeks can pass between when a patient tests positive for the coronavirus and when they fall seriously ill or die.

The state health region that incorporates most of the Baton Rouge area has seen its rolling average for new coronavirus cases fall by nearly 24% in the two weeks since state's mask order and bar closures took effect on July 13, state data show.

It's unclear at this point whether those trend lines are evidence that the restrictions enacted by Gov. John Bel Edwards are causing the declining rate of new cases. It's also unclear how long the current surge in deaths will persist.

