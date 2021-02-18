Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include K-12 teachers, pregnant women and more.

The move allows about 475,000 more people to obtain the vaccines.

This expansion brings the total number of people eligible for a vaccine to more than 1.5 million of Louisiana's 4.6 million residents.

It was previously offered to people 65 and older. John Bel Edwards had lowered the eligible age from 70 to 65 two weeks ago.

There have been 812,962 doses of coronavirus vaccines administered across Louisiana since the rollout began on Dec. 14. There are now 271,216 people who are fully vaccinated. The vaccines require two doses a couple weeks apart.

The latest expansion in eligibility will start Monday.

Here's who is newly eligible on Monday:

Teachers and support staff working on-site in K-12 schools and daycares

All pregnant persons

Non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff

Persons 55 - 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking, Type 2 diabetes mellitus



The vaccine has already been available to:

(information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.)