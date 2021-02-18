Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include K-12 teachers, pregnant women and more.
The move allows about 475,000 more people to obtain the vaccines.
This expansion brings the total number of people eligible for a vaccine to more than 1.5 million of Louisiana's 4.6 million residents.
It was previously offered to people 65 and older. John Bel Edwards had lowered the eligible age from 70 to 65 two weeks ago.
There have been 812,962 doses of coronavirus vaccines administered across Louisiana since the rollout began on Dec. 14. There are now 271,216 people who are fully vaccinated. The vaccines require two doses a couple weeks apart.
The latest expansion in eligibility will start Monday.
Here's who is newly eligible on Monday:
- Teachers and support staff working on-site in K-12 schools and daycares
- All pregnant persons
- Non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff
- Persons 55 - 64 with one or more health condition defined by the CDC
- Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down Syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, obesity, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, smoking, Type 2 diabetes mellitus
The vaccine has already been available to:
(information provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.)
- People 65 and older
- Unified command group
- State and local COVID-19 emergency response personnel and law enforcement
- March and April election workers
- Persons ages 70 years or older in the community
- Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy)
- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care clinic providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and recipients
- Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- Dental providers and staff
- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving vaccine or in a plan to receive from their respective schools).