A Louisiana civil rights organization has sued the state Department of Corrections in an effort to obtain records that would shed light on the inmate furlough review panel created in April to reduce the prison population amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel met for several weeks this spring but had approved only a small number of inmates for release. It has been suspended since early June when Louisiana entered Phase 2 of its economic reopening.

The panel's meetings occurred behind closed doors. Corrections officials told The Advocate the meetings weren't subject to state open meetings laws because they involved discussion of some prisoner records, which themselves are exempt from state public records laws. DOC officials also refused to release specific information about the inmates who had been deemed eligible and the criteria being used to determine whether they should be granted release.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, which filed the lawsuit Monday in 19th Judicial District Court, alleges DOC engaged in "a deliberate attempt to shirk the department's obligation" under state public records laws and "cloak the review panel's operations in secrecy."

The organization decided to seek a court opinion after DOC refused to turn over records that ACLU attorneys believe are public. The department also has taken months to respond to other parts of the records request, which the ACLU argues is an unreasonable wait time, especially considering the panel's short life span.

"The review panel is a public body, doing the public's work, using public tax dollars," the complaint states. "Documents reflecting its composition and operations must be disclosed."

The overarching issue is the ongoing impact of coronavirus inside state prisons and jails, where hundreds have tested positive and 17 inmates have died along with five staff members. Some experts have argued for months that the best way to protect inmates — and guards and residents of surrounding communities — is reducing the prison population to allow for more social distancing behind bars.

The review panel was tasked with considering up to 1,100 of the state's 32,000 prisoners for temporary release, prioritizing those with underlying medical conditions. The inmates had to be convicted of nonviolent offenses and already within six months of their release date.

But the panel reviewed fewer than 600 cases before being suspended, and just 100 were approved for release. Of those, only 63 prisoners were actually released because of complicating factors such as outstanding warrants and deficient housing plans, according to corrections officials. That's about 0.2 percent of the state prison population.

"The numbers confirm that this secretive panel was a sham — and now state officials are adding insult to injury by stonewalling our attempts to find out why," said Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director. "For months, Louisiana officials have ignored the warnings of public health experts and allowed rampant outbreaks to ravage our prison system. These were taxpayer dollars at work."

The ACLU has asked 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson to order DOC to disclose the records it has requested, which include documents showing the identities of people the panel approved for release and the criteria used to make those decisions.

DOC responded to the lawsuit with a statement Monday evening, saying the department is "fully committed to providing the documents responsive to their request" by Aug. 21.

"However, we are disappointed that they chose to file a lawsuit in this matter at this point, considering they were told the documents would be available … and that we are in the midst of responding to the world's worst pandemic in a century," the DOC statement says.

