A patient in the nursing wing at St. James Place tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, prompting increased protective measures and the masking of all employees at the Baton Rouge retirement and assisted living facility in efforts to keep residents safe on an already locked down campus.

The person was brought to the hospital last week after developing respiratory symptoms and was tested for the virus; a positive result was returned on Thursday, St. James Place President and CEO Tom Farrell said.

The patient was limited to the nursing facility and no other buildings on the 52-acre campus, he said. Since she left, no other residents have reported any symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

“We knew it was going to happen, we were ready for it," Farrell said, adding the exposure the person had to other residents was minimal.

The resident had started having symptoms shortly after arriving at the nursing facility on March 5 from a local hospital, though Farrel declined to say which, citing health privacy laws.

St. James Place often houses residents who've recently had surgery or need assisted care after leaving a hospital, but has since stopped since locking down its campus earlier this week.

Like many other communities housing the elderly, St. James Place on Monday sealed its borders, requiring anyone coming in to have their temperatures checked. Residents are also required to stay on campus aside for medical appointments.

Industry leaders say the added measures and restrictions to outside visitors, including family and friends, is necessary because the virus is especially deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Evidence of its dangers for older adults and the infirm has been revealed at the Lambeth House in New Orleans, where the virus has proven fatal for several residents and sickened at least 24. The upscale retirement home is similar to St. James Place, with both offering independent living apartments and various levels of nursing care.

Farrell said he has been in close contact with the Louisiana Department of Health after the person tested positive, and staff at St. James Place have started wearing masks at all times.

Though nursing and retirement homes have taken drastic steps to keep the virus outside their walls, anxieties continue about dwindling caches of masks because they're crucial to preventing an outbreak if a nurse or staff member has the virus and doesn't know.

“We’re going to start using them until they start falling apart," Farrell said.

Health experts believe people infected with the coronavirus can spread it even if they do not have symptoms, and to as many as one to two other people. It can take two to 14 days before a person feels sick after coming into contact with it.

Retirement and nursing communities are especially vulnerable to outbreaks because they live in close quarters people and share community spaces like dining and entertainment areas.

“This is all uncharted territory," Farrell said. "We run our operation like a hospital, but we’ve never dealt like anything like this before."

Louisiana nursing homes lock down to fight coronavirus amid fatal outbreak at Lambeth House Because of their fragile residents, nursing homes and retirement communities are on the front line in the battle for infection control. Amid d…