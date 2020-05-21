Health officials are reporting 106 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 3,319.

There was a statewide increase of 1,188 due to a backlog of old tests, some dating as far back as March 25.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports a total of 36,504 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 35,316 on Wednesday.

“While this is the biggest single increase in cases we have seen since April 9, it is important to understand the context,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, the assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health. “Not only are there cases here dating back to late March, but we also have increased testing. That only 6.1% of all these test results are positive is a good sign. Our goal is to keep that number below 10%, the goal set by the federal government.”

“We believe we are beginning to see the impact of comprehensive testing across congregate settings and workplace outbreaks. This is what suppression of COVID-19 looks like—and it is critical to moving our state forward,” Dr. Billioux said.

Currently, 884 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 26,249 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

2,506 people in the state have died. No new deaths were reported in East Baton Rouge, according to the parish coroner.

See full list of data below.