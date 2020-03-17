The first patient in Baton Rouge to test positive for the novel coronavirus is receiving treatment at Baton Rouge General, the hospital said Tuesday.
The patient was admitted late last week and is being cared for in isolation by staff members trained in infection control, said Meghan Parrish, a spokesperson for the hospital.
News of the parish's first confirmed case came Tuesday afternoon in a press release from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. The state has announced 196 confirmed cases across Louisiana, and four deaths.
Broome had also signed an emergency declaration late Saturday afternoon, freeing up state and federal dollars to support response measures at the parish level.
Baton Rouge General Hospital also set up a drive-thru testing site on Monday, which requires people have a referral from their doctor first.
The number of people testing positive for the virus in Louisiana has ballooned in the past week after the first case was reported March 9 in Jefferson Parish. The majority of cases remain in the New Orleans area.
Baton Rouge was without any positive test results until Tuesday, though officials haven't said how many tests have been administered in the area.
Gov. John Bel Edwards last week mandated the closure of all K-12 public schools in the state from Monday until April 13 in an effort to contain the spread of the virus before it's too late. Edwards also temporarily banned any gatherings larger than 50 people shortly after and ordered bars, gyms, casinos, malls and restaurant dining areas to shutdown.
The virus has already killed four people in Louisiana, all of them in New Orleans.
