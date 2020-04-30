Health officials are reporting 44 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 1,874 on Thursday.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 28,001 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 27,660 Wednesday.

The state is reporting the following numbers for East Baton Rouge:

Cases: 1,874

Deaths: 158, according to the EBR coroner

State lab tests: 527

Commercial tests: 8,419

Texas to lift coronavirus-related restrictions on Louisiana travelers starting Friday Starting Friday, Texas is ending restrictions placed on travelers from Louisiana about a month ago aimed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Travelers from Louisiana to Texas will no longer have to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to an executive order signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday. Texas' own stay-at-home order is expiring Thursday and businesses will reopen in phases starting Friday.

