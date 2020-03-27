LSU track and field coach Dennis Shaver was named Friday as the NCAA Division I women’s indoor national coach of the year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Shaver, the head coach of the LSU program since July 2004, was honored for guiding the Lady Tigers to the top spot in the USTFCCCA rankings going into the NCAA indoor championships two weeks ago.

Even though the LSU women were ranked 16th in preseason, the Lady Tigers were well-positioned to win with 11 athletes spread across 12 events before the meet was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic the day before it was to begin.

Shaver also was one of three finalists for the men's national coach of the year award as the Tigers were also ranked No. 1 going to nationals — where LSU hoped to win dual titles.

This marks the third time in Shaver’s career that he has been named national coach of the year. He also was recognized on the women’s side in 2008 and 2012 following the outdoor season.

LSU jumps coach Todd Lane was a finalist for men's assistant coach of rhe year and senior hurdler Tonea Marshall was a finalist for the women's track athlete of the year award.

