Saying it’s finally safe enough to return, East Baton Rouge Parish schools will bring back elementary school children starting Sept. 14 for twice-a-week in-person instruction, with older children to follow at an undetermined date, Superintendent Leslie Brown announced Tuesday afternoon.

“While we recognize that conditions may change at any moment, we believe the time has come to begin transitioning students back into school buildings,” Brown said in her announcement.

These 19,000-plus children, nearly half of all students in the school system, have been learning 100% virtually since the 2020-21 school year began Aug. 10. No students in Baton Rouge public schools have had in-person instruction since March 13, the day Gov. John Bel Edwards abruptly ordered all schools in Louisiana closed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Thank you to all of our school administrators, staff and families that have helped support the total virtual environment over the past few weeks,” Brown said.

Students in grades six to 12 will continue learning strictly online for the time being. Brown said she plans to make a decision about their return by Sept. 28.

The decision mirrors one made Friday by public schools in New Orleans, which are shifting from virtual-only to some in-person instruction starting Sept. 14.

Students don’t have to return to school if they don’t want to. The school system is giving parents until Sept. 8 to complete a virtual “opt-in” form if they want to remain learning from home. If families want to return in person, but at a later day, they need to talk to their school to coordinate that transition.

The school system is using a “hybrid” reopening plan, similar to what many Louisiana schools are already doing. East Baton Rouge Parish had planned to open the new school year in a hybrid fashion as well, but opted in late July for a virtual-only school start until at least Labor Day after many parents and teachers protested. There was also heightened concern with COVID-19 as Louisiana saw a resurgence of cases over the summer.

To help her decide when it’s right to reopen schools, Brown, whose first official day as superintendent formed a Health Advisory Committee. The committee included Michael Bolton, co-director of the Pediatric Residency Program at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital; Dawn Marcelle, a regional medical director with the state Office of Public Health; and Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake.

Here’s how the school return will work for elementary children:

Students with last names beginning with A-K will attend in person on Monday and Tuesday, and will shift to virtual the rest of the week.

Students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend in person on Thursday and Friday, but will learn virtually Monday - Wednesday.

All school buildings will undergo “deep cleaning” every Wednesday, while students all learn virtually that day.

Students with disabilities in certain “self-contained” classes will come to school every day but Wednesday, as will elementary-age children of school system employees.

Even though students have been learning from home, school employees have been working in school buildings since Aug. 3. A total of 29 of them — about 0.5% of the district’s roughly 5,700 employees — had tested positive for the virus as of noon Friday. Seven more employees reported positive tests over the previous week, according to a weekly virus report the school has been releasing each Friday.

For children learning in person, they will receive their hot meals at school. For children learning 100% virtual or hybrid students on days they are learning at home, families can continue coming to collect school meals — “semi shelf-stable” at first, but that may shift to hot meals in the future.