It was unusual for 58-year-old Christopher Hollins to fall ill.
Although he caught the occasional, seasonal cold once or twice a year, he rarely took a sick day at the Georgia-Pacific paper mill in Port Hudson, where he had worked for more than 30 years.
But the week of March 15 found Hollins sick in bed with cold symptoms that had not abated since he began to experience congestion and sinus issues the week prior. He and his wife had taken a short weekend trip together during what he thought was the recovery period of his sickness — though when they returned to Baton Rouge, some of his symptoms seemed to worsen.
He was treated for the flu, sinus problems and the common cold after an initial doctor’s visit. In the following days, Hollins received medication for a bad cough and later began to suffer from shortness of breath and fatigue.
As the sickness dragged on, Cary Hollins gently pressed her husband to consider going to the hospital, but he insisted he was getting better. Eventually, his older sister, Joan H. Bell, called and said that if he didn’t consider going to the emergency room, she would take him there herself.
On Saturday, March 21, his wife brought him to the emergency room at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center — a “drive-by” situation where he was admitted without her by his side because of new restrictions to guard against the coronavirus.
Within hours, Hollins was placed on a ventilator. Cary Hollins said hospital personnel told her that after he was admitted, her husband’s symptoms worsened considerably.
A little more than a week later, Hollins died from complications due to COVID-19.
The youngest of nine children, Christopher Hollins was known for his broad smile, his skill at carpentry and his deep love for his family.
Unlike other patients in East Baton Rouge Parish who died following their fight with COVID-19, the majority of whom were over the age of 70, Hollins was middle-aged and generally healthy. He had high blood pressure, but it was managed, according to family.
His widow and sister emphasized how unexpected the illness was for a man who worked hard — the member of the family everyone would turn to for help. He was a handyman who helped remodel his family’s home following the 2016 flood, a fisherman who often spent time at Lake Concordia, near where he grew up in Ferriday.
“He was my backbone, even though I’m the oldest,” Bell said. “I’m the caregiver for our mother, and if anything happened, he was right there to help me. That’s why his death took us all by shock.”
Cary Hollins said the last time she spoke with her husband was right before he passed through the emergency room doors and was admitted into the hospital. Doctors and nurses would update the family on his status, but no one was allowed to visit and his condition was such that they were unable to speak to him.
“There’s so much I miss,” she said. “He had a beautiful smile. He was always looking out for others and took pride in everything he did.”
They were a “blended family,” Cary Hollins said — the two brought their own children from separate relationships when they married in 2011. Her husband enjoyed family gatherings, annual vacations, outdoor cooking and action movies. He cared about education, not only for his children but for other youth in the community.
“We’re having our moments, but right now we’re pushing through,” Cary Hollins said. “It’s definitely a difficult time.”
Hollins was also a man of great faith, a member of Greater New Galilee Baptist Church.
“He would tell people, ‘I was born a Baptist, I was baptized a Baptist and I’m gonna die a Baptist,’” Bell said, laughing.
The family is planning a small service of less than 10 people per Gov. John Bel Edwards’ directive, but there will be a home-going celebration once the restrictions are lifted. Since Christopher Hollins’ diagnosis, the family has also been in quarantine and, so far, no one has tested positive for the virus.
In the meantime, Bell said, she is praying for everyone in the hospital: Doctors, nurses, technicians, emergency personnel and cleaning workers alike. This may be a test of faith, she said, but prayer provides comfort when people are physically cut off from each other and unable to hold their loved ones.
Above all, the family recognizes they are not alone in their grief.
“We’re not the only family being affected with this,” Bell said. “Every family in this nation is going to be affected in some kind of way with this virus.”