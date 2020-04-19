Weeks after responding to New Orleans — the epicenter of Louisiana's coronavirus outbreak — medical professionals with the U.S. Navy have moved north to aid medical staff at Baton Rouge General Medical Center-Mid City with its fight against the virus.

Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, who leads the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID-19 response in North America, announced Sunday that 74 sailors will be working at a pair of 30-bed units, as well as bolstering staff treating patients at the Mid City hospital's intensive care unit.

Richardson joined Gov. John Bel Edwards and East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome for a news conference Sunday announcing the Navy's deployment, which officials say will take a burden off the hospital's staff so some can return to caring for patients with other medical problems.

"We are making progress," Broome said while standing in front of a wall of paper hearts representing each patient well enough to have been discharged from the hospital after being sickened by the virus. "There is a light at the end of the tunnel."

The announcement came minutes before East Baton Rouge and the surrounding 11 parishes reached 3,591 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease, COVID-19, and nearly 200 deaths, according to the latest state and coroner counts. Weekend reporting of deaths has sometimes lagged until new figures are released Monday by local coroners, which can show a significant bump in daily deaths.

Baton Rouge General was caring for 114 coronavirus patients who required hospitalization and had discharged nearly 140 between its Mid City and Bluebonnet campuses as of Sunday morning.

Richardson compared the response to the pandemic as a war, and unlike the military's reaction to natural disasters that affect only a few states, the outbreak has hit every corner of the nation.

"We don't normally think of our doctors and nurses and respiratory therapists and medics having to be on the front line," Richardson said. "That's what's happening."

The aim of the Navy's presence will eventually see their medics and nurses operate their own units and expand another unit for a total of 60 COVID-19 patients by this week.

Navy Cmdr. David Volk, who serves as a medical director overseeing his team's deployment, said he's been surprised by the number of young and seemingly healthy people who've ended up in his care while deployed in New Orleans, the state's hardest-hit area.

"Normally, we can predict the people who are going to have requirements and outcomes," Volk said. "But this is so new and so different, it's very hard to predict these things."

A growing concern among state and medical leaders has been the lack of nonemergency procedures after many hospitals and clinics stopped such "nonessential" work.

Joni Lemoine, a chief nursing officer at Baton Rouge General, said she worries some people are forgoing treatments for other medical issues out of fear of contracting the virus at a hospital.

With the Navy's presence, she said, she hopes others can rejoin their previous units treating non-coronavirus patients.

"It's been a huge relief," Lemoine said. "They will be here with us hopefully until this pandemic ends."

The governor has in past weeks hinted at allowing hospitals and clinics to resume regular procedures. But until a vaccine or specific treatment is created for COVID-19, hospitals will need the capacity to treat coronavirus patients, he said.

"Quite frankly, a lot of people out there are saying now is not a good time to go to the hospital to seek treatment," Edwards said. "That can only continue for so long."

State leaders have expressed optimism that a gradual decrease in hospitalizations and use of vital equipment like ventilators shows the outbreak appears to be leveling off following more than a month of residents being ordered to stay home.

Edwards announced 29 additional statewide deaths Sunday, bringing the human toll of the virus to nearly 1,296 with nearly 24,000 reported cases. It followed a week that saw some of the grimmest fatality figures that pushed Louisiana past 1,000 deaths tied to the coronavirus.

"We're trending in a good direction," Edwards said. "We're in a much better place here today."

Staff writer David J. Mitchell contributed to this report.