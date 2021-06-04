Gov. John Bel Edwards welcomed a hospice nurse who spends her time driving across Baton Rouge vaccinating people to his latest press briefing.

Nurse Carla Brown, whose husband died of COVID-19 in 2020 after she unknowingly brought the virus home while working, has helped vaccinate almost 1,000 people.

While she is a registered vendor of the vaccine, she also works with a local pharmacy to get people the jab.

In her appearance at the governor's press briefing Thursday on the state's coronavirus response, Brown reiterated the importance of getting the vaccine after telling the emotional story of her husband's death.

“I’m pleading with every American: Please get the vaccine,” she said. “You must understand this vaccine was made to save us.”

After her husband died from COVID, Louisiana nurse embarked on mission to vaccinate the underserved Carla Brown often prays as she administers the COVID vaccine, asking God to help her find more people who want the shot so she doesn’t waste h…

She added that she will meet people where they are, removing obstacles to receive the vaccine for those who don't have the time or transportation.

Vaccine news in your inbox Once a week we'll update you on the progress of COVID-19 vaccinations. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“We will come to wherever the call is,” she said. “We will go to your job, your home – wherever you’re at – so there’s no more excuse that the vaccine is not available.”

Brown also cautioned that people who are unvaccinated are still at risk, particularly in light of upcoming holidays like the Fourth of July when families and friends will hold large gatherings.

“Hear my voice: We are not out of this pandemic,” she said. “We still need you to save your inner circle, save your loved one’s lives.”

Edwards praised Brown for her work and said he believed it was important for the people of Louisiana to hear from someone "on the frontlines."

“I am inspired more than ever by people like you," he said. "It’s healthcare workers who have been the biggest heroes throughout this pandemic.”

Can't see the video below? Click here.