Officials at Baton Rouge's largest homeless facility are preparing for a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus, amid worries the population it serves might be among those who suffer the most if they contract this ailment.

Those preparations are the latest taken by local agencies — including colleges and schools — to prepare for, and prevent, the spread of the virus.

Louisiana's first presumptive case of coronavirus is at VA Medical Center The patient with Louisiana's first presumptive case of the new coronavirus is currently being treated by the Veterans Affairs Medical Center i…

People who are homeless are at heightened risk of contracting contagious illnesses because they sleep in close quarters in encampments and shelters, visit doctors infrequently and have a higher prevalence of respiratory problems, advocates say.

Workers at St. Vincent de Paul, the largest homeless shelter in Baton Rouge, have been cleaning doorknobs and surfaces, as well as spreading the word about the virus.

“We’re prepared for the worst, and hopefully the best will happen,” said St. Vincent de Paul's President and CEO Michael Acaldo.

On Monday, state health officials announced the first presumptive Louisiana case of coronavirus, in a patient from Jefferson Parish. That person was being treated at a hospital in New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday exhorted people to remain vigilant in helping curb the illness' spread, pointing to steps like hand washing, cough covering and staying home when sick.

But for people who are homeless, access to soap and water can be difficult, and those with underlying conditions weakening their immune system make them more susceptible to severe, and potentially fatal, complications, Acaldo said.

+3 Baton Rouge homeless shelters preparing for potential coronavirus outbreak Officials at Baton Rouge's largest homeless facility are preparing for a potential outbreak of the new coronavirus, amid worries the populati…

St. Vincent de Paul has experienced hepatitis A and flu outbreaks in the past. In many ways, they're taking similar steps to stave off the latest illness.

About 120 people stay at St. Vincent de Paul's shelters on a given night at four locations. The men’s dorm has about 25 beds, while other areas have private rooms typically used to house families. Those private rooms could become quarantine areas if the coronavirus is detected. The shelter also would require anyone sick to wear a mask, Acaldo said.

COVID-19 has infected more than 600 people in the U.S. — killing at least 22 — following the global spread from its epicenter in Wuhan, China, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus causes flu-like symptoms, like fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia.

A wide array of public and private institutions throughout the Baton Rouge area have also been busy developing their own emergency plans for this deadly virus. Those plans may soon be put to the test.

In recent days, both LSU and Baton Rouge Community College have informed faculty that they are considering suspending face-to-face classes at some point depending on the spread of COVID-19. BRCC sent out its email to faculty on Friday while LSU sent its faculty email Saturday.

Southern University in Baton Rouge has yet to announce similar plans. The university is holding a coronavirus information session at noon Tuesday for students, led by Dr. Dawn Marcelle of the Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health.

+11 John Bel Edwards: Be 'vigilant' but don't panic as Louisiana gets first coronavirus case After weeks of preparations for the inevitable spread of the new coronavirus, Louisiana discovered its first case of the virus here Monday. Go…

All three higher education institutions were operating as normal Monday.

Kizzy Payton, a BRCC spokeswoman, said the college’s academic continuity plan has been upgraded through the years to deal with a wide variety of potential disruptions to education.

“As extreme weather, natural disasters, or other unexpected events can disrupt scheduled courses, the tools and strategies described within the plan assist the college in minimizing the effects of those unexpected situations,” Payton said.

Via CANVAS, the college’s online learning management system, students in any for-credit course can access their syllabus, grades, assignments and other learning resources. Payton said faculty members are busy working to convert as many of their traditional courses as possible to online instruction.