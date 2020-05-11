Louisiana's budget is projected to take a $1 billion hit as the coronavirus hammers the state's businesses and workers, according to economists who took their first stab at forecasting the financial toll Monday, with oil prices and sluggish sales taxes expected to drag the budget down dramatically.

The Revenue Estimating Conference, a panel that decides how much money the state has to spend on things like colleges, K-12 schools, health care and a host of other state services, voted to adopt a revenue forecast that is about $1 billion lower than the previous forecast.

That billion-dollar hit will take place in the budget year beginning July 1, and includes all types of revenue. The state general fund was downgraded by $867 million. Lawmakers are crafting the budget for that fiscal year in the ongoing legislative session.

"This is Katrina-sized downgrade in the forecast," said Greg Albrecht, the chief economist for the Legislature. "But … we don’t expect any boom quickly coming on here."

Cratering oil prices did much of the damage to the budget. Albrecht projected oil prices at $28 and Manfred Dix, the economist for the Edwards administration, forecast oil at $32 a barrel. The REC adopted Albrecht's forecast, which was similar to Dix's but featured a slightly smaller total drop in all revenues.

The projection adopted by the forecast also revises revenues downward by $362 million in the current fiscal year, including $123 less in the general fund. That number is not larger because the state already experienced three quarters of decent numbers, Albrecht said.

The coronavirus’s toll on the budget is likely greater than that because before the outbreak, officials believed the state would have millions more to spend than the previous forecast. Plus, some of the damage was offset by federal tax law changes boosting personal income revenues.

Both economists said they were highly uncertain in their projections. It is not clear how many people will return to businesses even once they're allowed to, among many other unknowns.

Business closures mandated by Gov. Edwards to slow the spread of the virus has led to unprecedented levels of unemployment. Economists have suggested the economic hit could be worse than the one experienced after Hurricane Katrina.

When lawmakers convened in March, they were working under the assumption they would have millions more to spend on early childhood education, K-12 schools and teacher pay, among other things. Now, many have raised the prospect of deep cuts to services.

The federal government has so far not provided aid to state and local governments that can be used to offset lost revenue. Edwards and other leaders hope that will soon change, and are asking for more flexibility in $1.8 billion in funding provided to the state. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has proposed legislation to send $500 billion to state and local governments.

In January, the Revenue Estimating Conference met to try to come up with a forecast on which they could base the upcoming fiscal year’s budget. But legislative leadership and Gov. Edwards’ administration failed to reach an accord, with the Republicans seeking a lower amount of Edwards advocating for an amount recommended by economists.