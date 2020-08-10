PRAIRIEVILLE — Kindergartner Owen D'Aquin rode with his parents in the carpool line for his first day at Bluff Ridge Primary, one of two new schools that opened Monday morning in Ascension Parish.

The D'Aquins said they would have wanted to walk with him into the new Bluff Ridge Primary School building for their oldest child's first day of school, but decided riding with Owen, who will normally take the bus, would have to do in the days of COVID-19.

As a part of several safety precautions due to the viral pandemic, which has infected nearly 2,900 people in Ascension since March, school officials would not allow visitors inside the new pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade school or any other schools in the parish. Under state requirements, third-graders and older must wear masks.

"It's a little heartbreaking not being able to walk him in," said Brittany D'Aquin, 36, who sat in the passenger seat as 5-year-old Owen climbed from the rear seat to his mom's lap while she and her husband, Eric, were parked in line.

Opening new schools like the $16.6 million Bluff Ridge off La. 73 and the $28 million Bluff Middle School off Bluff Road on Monday has become an almost annual rite in recently in fast-growing Ascension Parish, but this year has brought the additional dimension of a viral pandemic to the usual rush of bringing a new school online.

Some other area public school districts, like Zachary and East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes, decided to delay opening or go fully virtually at least for the next few weeks after a sharp summer rise in cases and some recent staff exposures to the outbreak.

But Ascension, a highly ranked public school system of more than 22,800 students, opened face-to-face classes on Monday. The school system, which is also the parish's largest employer with around 3,000 workers, also gave all parents an option to start their children virtually.

Even before Ascension started school Monday, five schools in the district had an individual test positive over the past 12 days that also required an unspecified quarantining of others at those schools, officials said.

Four of the positives were discovered Friday and prompted letters to parents and staff: Central Primary, Gonzales Primary, Lake Elementary and East Ascension High School. On July 29, a person with a positive test also prompted quarantines of others at Dutchtown High.

School officials said the quarantines haven't affected their ability to open as scheduled. Superintendent David Alexander said the district's decision to start face-to-face classes with safety precautions is rooted in the state's different phases of reopening that have been developed since the late spring in consultation with public health officials and other physicians.

He said he couldn't speak to why other districts have chosen to delay their start of in-person school but suggested that recent positive cases among some in his district are no different than what can happen any other workplace during pandemic.

"Our governor has us in Phase 2, so we're just really following Phase 2 guidelines in terms of opening up," Alexander said.

Unlike the children in the younger grades, sixth- to 12th-graders in Ascension are opening the year with a split schedule. On any given school day, half will have in-person class and half will have virtual classes.

Alexander said Phase 2's limits on the number of people in an enclosed space -- 24 students and a teacher -- has been one of the primary drivers for the split schedule among older students, who normally could be in classes with larger sizes. The split schedule has also helped with spacing requirements on school buses.

All students in the district already have devices they take home, but the district also purchased equipment to offer wireless hot spot access for fewer than 500 students who don't have broadband internet access at home.

At Bluff Primary, where sod was still needed in spots and some final cleanup from construction was waiting, the buses and the cars, sport utility vehicles and pickups cycled through the drive-thru lanes Monday morning as new teachers, new Assistant Principal Jeanne Daigle and new Principal Rhonda Gillard ushered youngsters into school.

Under the system's reopening plan, only a quarter of the school's 540 students were supposed to show up Monday. This batch of students won't return again until Friday after the rest of their classmates -- who have also been broken up into quartiles -- have had their first days of school too.

Gillard, who was formerly the principal at G.W. Carver Primary School in Gonzales before becoming the leader of the Bluff Ridge Falcons, estimated that about 15% of her parents had enough concerns about the virus to take the virtual option for parents who remain fearful of sending their children to school.

"I think giving parents choices have eased their worries," Gillard said. "Everyone's circumstance is different, so having virtual (class) as an option, as well as face-to-face as an option, I think that has definitely helped parents make the right choice or decision for them."

Arriving students would have their temperature checked later that morning in their classrooms. Gillard said most parents who chose face-to-face instruction told her they wanted their children to have a routine again.

The D'Aquins said the virus and the risk of possible infection for them, their children or other family members were less of a worry than the many unknowns of their son's first year in school. Because of the limits created by viral precautions and because Bluff Ridge is a new school, they were not able to visit Owen's classroom in advance.

Brittany D'Aquin said she also worried about how her son would relate initially to a teacher who is wearing a mask, but she said the school had a Zoom meeting Sunday to answer parents' questions. She has also learned that two of Owen's friends will be in his class.

Verena Carmouche, 43, who had three children headed to three different Ascension schools Monday, was dropping off her youngest, second-grader Fiona, at Bluff Ridge Primary. Verena Carmouche said she is confident the school district is taking care of her kids, who are ready to return to normal.

"I think we gotta live life, and we gotta move on, and I think the school did a very good job taking precautions," Carmouche said.