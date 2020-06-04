GONZALES — A testing site at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for the novel coronavirus will close for six days starting on Sunday due to the expected effects of a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, Ascension Parish government officials said Thursday.
The Louisiana National Guard is closing it and other community-based and mobile testing sites that the Guard has been operating in the state through Friday, June 12, parish officials said in a statement.
Parish officials said that a statement they received from the National Guard said the testing operations are "being suspended so they can transition to storm preparation and support" for Tropical Depression Cristobal.
The National Hurricane Center downgraded the former tropical storm Thursday morning but also said the storm is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm as it heads north toward the Louisiana coast later this week.
A flood watch is in effect for most of southeast Louisiana through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The testing site at Lamar-Dixon, which is just outside Gonzales, is expected to resume operations on Monday, June 15, for normal days and hours.