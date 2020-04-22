With bad weather predicted Thursday, five public schools in Baton Rouge will not serve grab-n-go meals that day, serving them this coming Monday instead.

The announcement was made late Wednesday by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, which is overseeing meal service at the five locations: Capitol Elementary, Lee High, McKinley Middle, Park Elementary and Tara High schools.

"This change is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of staff and families," said Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the school system.

Friday meal service at five other Baton Rouge schools is still to occur from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. as scheduled. The meals are being prepared by Ballard Hospitality of Covington, with which the school system has an agreement. Ballard is currently handing out 10 days worth of meals for each student. Kleinpeter Dairy is also providing a gallon of milk with each food box.

The postponed meal service on Monday will occur at the same locations as were planned for Thursday, but will start at 9 a.m., an hour earlier. No meal pickups are planned for next week.

Meals are still to be served Thursday at other locations in Baton Rouge and throughout the area. The Advocate is tracking meal service in the Baton Rouge region here.