The Louisiana Technology Park and local entrepreneur support organization NexusLA are hosting a webinar to discuss the federal relief for businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic this week.
Jennifer Anderson, an employment attorney at Baker Donelson expects to take questions from business owners about what to expect when the Families First Coronavirus Response Act goes into effect on April 1.
The focus will be on how businesses can prepare such as how to determine which employees are eligible for extended family and medical leave or sick pay, benefit requirements and potential exemptions in the new law.
Interested businesses may submit questions before the webinar which will be hosted using Zoom at noon on April 2.
The following link can be used to register. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Wxrceo6PTHKVsZPT5AeUxQ