Chris "Starscream" Hayes, owner of a Baton Rouge tattoo shop Leviathan Studios, reopened his doors for the first time in more than two months on Friday since the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shuttered many businesses in Louisiana.

Hayes went through the extra precaution of getting a COVID-19 test with a swab at a local health care facility this week, a new requirement for all tattoo studios across the state as it entered Phase 2 of reopening many close-contact and larger-crowd businesses and expanded capacity for others that opened in Phase 1. Hayes got results within 24 hours and was good to work, but some of the artists in the shop are still waiting for results.

There are other restrictions as well, such as the replacement of all air filters and no tattooing on the face or hands of customers. The shop is taking temperatures of employees and customers and sanitizing between sessions. The chairs already have partitions between them so clients are 6 feet apart in the shop.

So far, customers have been "just as eager as I was to just get back to work," Hayes said.

It's been quite of an adjustment process since the pandemic began. The studio was developing a new space and is slated to begin piercing services there.

"We were in the process of expanding (before the pandemic), building out the new studio, but we couldn't get permits to progress," Hayes said.

Now remodeling of the new shop has resumed and the company expects to move to a new location soon. The tattoos are now by appointment only and consults are done over the phone or video.

“I have been dying for tattoo work for a while,” said Amanda Stafford, a Baton Rouge resident.

Bottoming out? Latest Louisiana jobless claims, national jobs report give hope for rebounding economy A surprising gain of 2.5 million jobs and unexpected drop in the U.S. unemployment rate for May provided a glimmer of hope that Louisiana coul…

She’s getting the beginning of a sleeve that will be a cluster of black-and-white roses. Stafford has already gotten several tattoos from the same artist.

“I believe we should go back to 100%" capacity," she said. "I feel completely comfortable as long as safety precautions are taken place.”

The Mall of Louisiana parking lot was bustling on Friday afternoon with a steady stream of shoppers — some with masks and others not.

"I've been in the house for the past couple of weeks. Father's Day is right around the corner," said Chris Johnson of Baton Rouge, who donned a Versace mask. "Things will never really be normal. You've got to wear your mask everywhere. I'm ready to get back. Though I'm a cook myself, I want to start making money again."

Waxing and other salon services such as massage therapy resumed on Friday as part of Phase 2 reopening.

At Zanella's Wax Bar, the salon has been slammed with appointments, said owner Erica Ourso.

She's been able to bring back all five employees, who were furloughed then paid from a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan that's forgivable.

"We are slammed. Our clients are wonderful and have been patiently waiting for us to open," she said.

"I think some people are being more cautious and are waiting until everything is completely open. I hope that after the initial reopening, it continues to be this busy," she said. "We still missed a significant amount of business."

See coronavirus cases charted per day for every Louisiana parish As most of Louisiana enters Phase 2 of reopening and loosening restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on June 5, take a look at ho…

It's been three weeks since Kingdom Hair Cuts & Styles reopened, but sales have been painfully slow.

Barber shop owner Shelvin Gray has been cutting hair for more than two decades and he's never seen the shop so lifeless.

"I mainly work off walk-ins. Business was doing real good before and now it's been dead," Gray said.

He's in a shopping center in Gardere near Burbank and most of the stores in the center are still closed. The landlord has been flexible but the lack of business has prompted Gray to consider changing careers. He's looking to become an occupational safety inspector and waiting for the certificate course to reopen at the local community college.

The slow rebound has been disappointing, especially since the business owner remodeled the entire shop during the mandated shutdown.

"It's like watching the ocean; you can't predict what's going to happen. I'm just looking at the waves coming in and I've got to react," he said.

The barber shop is a community fixture and he's had some clients since they were children who have babies of their own. It's often the host of potlucks and sports-watching but not anymore. Barber shops and most other salons are capped at 50% capacity.

"I do miss the people, the shop is normally packed on Fridays and Saturdays," he said, "but my energy is still high and I'm positive."

Phase two of reopening starts Friday in most of Louisiana. Here are changes you should know about. Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday issued his latest iteration of coronavirus restrictions that push the state into the second phase of reopeni…

Event centers reopened Friday as well. For The Guru, a vintage mechanics shop that hosts events with fewer than 100 people, it's good news.

Owner Sidney Coffee has been rescheduling weddings and private events for months and in some cases issuing refunds, especially for couples who couldn't wait for the restrictions to lift before getting hitched.

"I've paid out thousands and thousands of dollars in refunds," Coffee said.

The center is expected to host a shower this weekend, and it's already getting calls for new events in June and July, she said.

"I'm grateful that we're open, but this has been heartbreaking," she said.

Several times during the shutdown, she considered permanently closing the business.

"I'm lucky that I've always kept a little bundle in reserve, but that's diminished now. I just can't take another hit," she said.

Restaurants are also coming back as customers return, and capacity expands in Phase 2.

Casey Evans, general manager of Dearman’s, said allowing the Jefferson Highway hamburger restaurant to open to 50% capacity wasn’t a big boom for business. “We may see it tomorrow because weekends are a little better for us,” he said.

But Evans said it did relieve pressure on the restaurant by going from seven to 12 tables. “It removed a little bit of stress because we had more tables available,” he said. “We were able to get everybody a table and not have them standing outside.”

+3 AG Jeff Landry warns enforcing Phase 2 ban on live indoors music violates state constitution Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory argue in separate letters in favor of allowing live music a…

Going into Phase II of the reopening is a sign that things are getting better for business, Evans said. “They’re not where they were, but we’re fortunate in that we have a good customer base,” he said.

At Bayou Billiards Pool Hall on Florida Boulevard, manager Laura Dunlavy said the returning crowd was a little smaller than normal on a Friday afternoon because the retirees who head over to Bayou Billiards to shoot pool and hang out are still a little scared of being out during the pandemic. She said the crowds had gone down at the pool hall before it was closed for the same reason.

Dunlavy said she was hoping more people would show up in the evening or night.

League play is set to resume at Bayou Billiards on Monday. Dunlavy said she hopes that will bring in more business. Also, because some of the local bars on the American Poolplayers Association circuit are going to be operating at reduced capacity, she’s hoping that will lead to more league business at Bayou Billiards.

On the other end of the shopping center from Bayou Billiards, a couple of dozen patrons were gathered around the bar at Mrs. G’s Tavern.

“Everyone is happy to be back and to have a chance to go somewhere,” said Mrs. G’s owner Arla Bunch. The past two months were difficult without any money coming in from the neighborhood bar, Bunch said. Some of Mrs. G’s regulars helped her out by donating money to a GoFundMe campaign and she thanked utility companies and vendors for working with her.

Sunny Pennington, who sold the bar to Bunch a year ago, said it was good to be back among the regulars at Mrs. G’s. “People talk about the new normal, but we want to get business back to how it was before this,” she said.