Congressman Garret Graves has announced that his father died from the coronavirus.
His father, John Graves, died on Saturday afternoon "from complications associated with COVID-19," according to a statement issued by his office that evening. Minutes later, the office asked that the statement be withdrawn. A Graves spokesman, however, later clarified that the statement was accurate but sent out prematurely before the family had all learned of the news.
In the statement, Graves asked for prayers and privacy during a difficult time and thanked those who had prayed for his father and family in recent days.
“You are never ready for this, but Dad’s passing caught us all by surprise," he said in the statement. "He has one of those awesome American Dream stories that inspired our entire family."
John Graves' father had died when he was young, leading John to work multiple jobs supporting his family, the statement said. He worked through college and later owned his own business "that trained so many engineers across south Louisiana."
No services have been announced, but the Graves family said they would provide additional details when they were available.