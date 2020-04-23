It's time to start thinking about tonight's dinner, and we're looking at simpler fare for this evening.

How about a hamburger or something with a Vietnamese flair?

Checkout our three suggestions for today's takeout:  

Olive or Twist

Looking for a big, juicy hamburger for a low price? Look no further than Olive or Twist, 7248 Perkins Road.

The restaurant is serving up burgers for just $5. For the same low price, you can pick up a Dirty South chicken sandwich, either fried or grilled. All sandwiches are served with house-cut fries.

Place your order beginning at 11 a.m. by calling (225) 456-2188 or visiting oliveortwistbr.com/order.

Delivery is available through Waitr, DoorDash and GrubHub; orders placed for sandwiches through these apps will be $7 to cover delivery fees. 

Smalls Sliders

Got something smaller in mind? Try Smalls Sliders, 4343 Nicholson Drive, which offers its burger meals with fries and a drink from $4.99 for one burger to $11.99 for four burgers. Right now you can order waffle fries with your slider.

A family pack of 25 sliders is $49.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 256-0046 between 10:30 a.m. and midnight or visit smallssliders.com.

Viet Garden

If you're not in a mood for burgers, check out the menu at Viet Garden, 11990 Florida Blvd.

The restaurant's Chim Cut Chien Bo, or fried quail with house sauce, is $15. Or we could go for more simple fare with the Goi Cuon, or spring rolls with shrimp and pork ($5).

To place your takeout order, call (225) 218-6226 between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. See the full menu at vietgardenbr.com.

