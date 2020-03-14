The number of new coronavirus cases in Louisiana rose sharply Saturday to 67, a number that puts the state near the top of the list nationally compared to the number of residents, officials said, a day after taking dramatic steps to stem the exponential growth.
In an afternoon press conference following a meeting of his emergency response team, Gov. John Bel Edwards said his “biggest concern” is the fact that Louisiana ranks three or four nationally for the number of cases per capita.
“We’re seeing the numbers rise rapidly, which is what we anticipated would happen,” Edwards said. “We know we have a relatively high number of cases based on our population.”
The relatively high number of cases in Louisiana – mostly located in the epicenter of the state’s outbreak, New Orleans – is cause for concern as the state seeks to “flatten the curve,” or slow the spread of the virus to avoid overwhelming health systems.
Edwards said Louisiana’s ability to deliver medical services will be overwhelmed with a lower number of cases than in other states with larger populations. For instance, Louisiana on Saturday surpassed the 62 cases reported in Texas, which has a population of nearly 29 million. Louisiana has only about 4.6 million residents.
Edwards on Friday ordered Louisiana’s K-12 schools to close Monday for a month and banned gatherings of 250 people or more, the most dramatic steps taken yet to slow the rise of the virus, which is a global pandemic that prompted President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency.
The governor on Saturday expressed optimism that those steps, while disruptive and expected to have far-reaching implications on families, businesses and others, will minimize the spread.
The state is still wrestling with a limited number of test kits provided by the federal government, and as of Saturday had administered just 178 tests, meaning more than a third of tests are producing positive results.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, echoed the Trump administration’s position that the government will need to turn to the private sector, as commercial labs ramp up operations. “To meet the capacity that we want to at the state level to get those tests to everyone who has symptoms who is flu negative, we really do need to partner with the commercial sector,” Billioux said.
The restrictions put in place Friday, which included delaying Louisiana’s presidential primary election by two months, are the furthest the state has discussed going so far, Edwards.
There are few other restrictions the state could put in place, and Edwards said they are “pretty drastic.” For instance, in New Rochelle, New York, the location of one of the country’s biggest cluster of cases, officials created a “containment area.” Edwards stressed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has not recommended Louisiana do those things yet.
Most people who contract the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, experience mild symptoms and don’t require hospitalization.
It’s those most at risk – the elderly and people with health conditions – that has officials worried. The governor on Saturday again urged people to take extra precautions – washing their hands, covering their coughs and avoiding large gatherings – to avoid spreading the virus to those people at risk.
In conjunction with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Louisiana is also in the early stages of opening at least one drive-through testing site in New Orleans, Edwards said, though he had few details about what it could look like.
Edwards also said the “overflow isolation” area being staged at Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego is aimed at providing a safe place for people with COVID-19 to isolate if they are homeless.
Many of the patients discovered to have COVID-19 so far in Louisiana have severe cases that require hospitalization, mostly because the testing criteria has strictly limited who is eligible for a test. That is expected to change somewhat as state officials loosen testing criteria and private labs begin testing more people, and Edwards said many people who test positive for the virus moving forward will isolate at home.
Edwards’ administration said state officials are working to develop plans to ensure people get fed during the next month, including students whose schools are closed and elderly people who receive meals on wheels. The governor said he expects “every school district” will continue to provide lunches to students, in a state where 71% of students come from economically disadvantaged families. His proclamation directed schools that are able to provide lunches during the closure to do so.
The Baton Rouge Area Foundation has started a charitable fund to make grants to Louisiana nonprofits that will provide relief amid the pandemic, Edwards said. Meanwhile, the state will apply for federal aid and try to get new dollars as soon as possible.
“Louisianans have always been at our very best when there are challenges out there,” Edwards said. “This is one of those challenges. It is time to be good neighbors, it is time to think of our brothers and sisters, especially those who are in the categories that are most vulnerable.”