New cases of the novel coronavirus and new deaths from its related illness ticked upward on Friday in the Baton Rouge area after the two markers of the virus's spread had been on a downward path in recent days, the latest health data show.
The Baton Rouge area hit 4,068 cases Friday, up 3.8% from the day before. The one-day increase pushed the region's cumulative total past the 4,000-case threshold, but the overall pace of new cases has slowed from earlier in the pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Health reported at noon Friday
The region has taken two-and-a-half weeks to roughly double from 1,954 cases reached on April 6 when earlier in the outbreak, case totals were doubling ever four days or so.
Still new case numbers in the Baton Rouge area rose by 149 on Friday, the first time the region has seen that large of a daily increase in 12 days, an Advocate analysis of case totals shows. East Baton Rouge Parish added 61 more positive diagnoses to hit 1,697 on Friday.
The one-day increase in the growth of cases in the Baton Rouge area comes even as hospitalizations from the virus across the state remained on a decline since they peaked on April 13, and as available hospital beds and other medical capacities continued to improve in the Baton Rouge area, state statistics show.
Across the state, cases increased 1.6%, or 401 new cases, to 26,140, but state officials also offered for the first time an estimate of recovered patients. Those numbers showed that through Wednesday's case tallies, 59% of those then reported with diagnosed cases were presumed to have recovered — nearly 14,930 people.
Experts have pointed out that case totals are heavily tied to the dynamics of the testing process, which can be affected by availability of tests and lab backlogs, but the state continues to conduct a review of data on completed tests and hasn't released new information on commercial lab tests since April 19.
The Baton Rouge area added 17 new deaths from the COVID-19 illness tied to the viral pandemic, returning to the double-digit daily increases of the past two weeks after the rate had slowed some on Thursday to eight.
In the Baton Rouge area, 273 people have died from COVID-19 related illnesses, while the tally in East Baton Rouge Parish reached 125, with 11 new deaths reported by the parish Coroner's Office.
Ascension Parish had the second most deaths in the region with 34, one more from the day before.
Between 68% to 76% of those who have died from the virus in Ascension were African-Americans, latest state data show. That share of COVID-19 deaths is well above the parish's overall percentage of black residents at nearly 24% of the population.
On a per capita basis, though, the death totals in East Baton Rouge and Ascension were well below the state average of 36.4 deaths per 100,000 people. At the same time, Louisiana has continued to have one the highest per capita death rates in the nation.
In the Baton Rouge region of more than 1 million people, COVID-19 deaths also remained behind the state average, at 27 deaths per 100,000 people.
But some smaller parishes in the area continued to be well above the state and regional average for deaths per 100,000 people: St. James at 90, Iberville at 76, East Feliciana at nearly 52, West Baton Rouge at 49 and Pointe Coupee at nearly 46, an Advocate analysis shows.
Louisiana added 61 more deaths on Friday, reaching at total 1,601 since the outbreak began.
The state department's reporting of deaths has sometimes lagged behind what local coroners report. On Friday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported 125 parish residents have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began, while the state tally was at 109. Most have had underlying health conditions.
The state also reduced the death tally in Pointe Coupee Parish by one case back to 10 for reasons that weren't immediately clear on Friday.
Below is a count of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in the region:
See totals for other regional parishes:
- Ascension: 551 cases, 34 deaths
- Assumption: 166 cases. 2 deaths
- East Feliciana: 105 cases, 10 deaths
- Iberville: 339 cases, 25 deaths
- Livingston: 172 cases, 11 deaths
- Point Coupee: 88 cases. 10 deaths
- St. Helena: 23 cases, 1 death
- St. James: 237 cases, 19 deaths
- Tangipahoa: 508 cases, 21 deaths
- West Baton Rouge: 93 cases, 13 deaths
- West Feliciana: 89 cases, 2 deaths
