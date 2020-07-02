Masks will now be required in Baton Rouge and parts of East Baton Rouge Parish as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

The executive order starts at noon Friday. It is expected to be in place until August 3.

Here's what you need to know about the rules from parish officials.

What counts as a mask?

Fabric mask

Scarf

Bandana

Handkerchief

When do I have to wear a mask?

People must wear a mask inside businesses and other locations where there are large crowds.

The order will not be enforced in Zachary, Central or Baker.

+14 Masks will be required in Baton Rouge starting Friday, but what if you don't wear one? Fines Starting Friday, anyone who leaves their house is required to wear masks or face coverings in Baton Rouge and parts of East Baton Rouge Parish…

When is a mask not required inside a business?

Children under the age of 2 years old

When wearing a mask "poses a greater mental or physical health, safety or security risk due to a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability"

When mouth visibility is necessary for communication by or with a person who is hearing impaired

When drinking or eating at a business

When working out at a gym or fitness center

What happens if I don't wear a mask?

Any violators face misdemeanor fines not to exceed $200 and/or no more than 60 days in jail, according to section 15:6 of the city-parish's Code of Ordinances

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she won't dispatch officers to seek out violators, rather she wants businesses to implement "no masks, no service" policies.

Broome sets up anonymous hotline to report businesses ignoring coronavirus mandates Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants residents to use the city-parish's "Red Stick Ready" hotline to anonymously report businesses that …

How do I report violators?

Broome set up an anonymous hotline for people to report businesses ignoring coronavirus mandates.

Anyone wishing to make a report can anonymously do so through the "Red Stick Read" hotline.

The reports can be made at brla.gov/covidreport or at (225) 389-8875.