Refunds for tickets purchased at The Dunham School for Friday’s Division III boys basketball title game can be picked up Thursday or Friday at the ticket booth located in the school’s competition gym.
The ticket booth will be open from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Fans from Dunham and Episcopal were unable to attend the game following an LHSAA mandate that prohibited fans from attending Friday and Saturday title games in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The deadline to receive is refund at Dunham is March 25. If you cannot come to school for a refund by the deadline, contact Dunham athletic director Neil Weiner at neil.weiner@dunhamschool.org before March 25.
Dunham notes that ticket numbers 1,000-1,030 are not refundable. All other tickets purchased at Dunham are refundable. Those wishing to donate ticket money to Dunham’s Pawbackers can discard their tickets.
Refunds for tickets purchased at Episcopal can only be processed at Episcopal.