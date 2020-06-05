BREC plans to launch the second stage of their re-opening on Monday following weeks of coronavirus restrictions.
Administrative offices on Florida Boulevard will be open to the public without appointments starting Monday, according to a press release. Visitors will have their temperature taken upon entering the building and masks will be available to those that request them.
“No one wants to see BREC’s full park system open back up more than me, as I am fully aware that parks are an integral component in providing solutions to underlying health conditions that plague our community such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson.
The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, beach volleyball courts, outdoor fitness equipment and picnic pavilions are among the facilities and amenities opening with safety restrictions in place, according to a press release. However, some stadiums and senior centers will remain closed during this portion of re-opening.
Splash pads and community swimming pools also remain closed, though BREC officials noted they hope that they will reopen in some form before phase three begins. While summer camps have been a virtual experience for the first week, officials said weeks two through four will be part in-person and part virtual with a smaller number of children allowed than in the past. Registration for July camps will be announced in late June.