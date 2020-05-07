Seven weeks after suspending meal service out of safety concerns prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is resuming handing out "Grab & Go" meals at four of its schools in Baton Rouge.

The service, however, will be just once a week, Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon, and families will receive five days worth of packaged meals at once. That’s five breakfasts and lunches, and they will be served until they are all gone.

The diocese announced Thursday morning the resumption of meal service. Families will drive up and pick up their meals. This service is available for all students 18 years of age and younger regardless of whether they are enrolled in school.

State presses school districts to relaunch student meal service State education leaders are pressing school districts to either restart the Grab & Go student meal programs they’ve suspended amid concern…

Diocesan spokesman Dan Borne' said the Child Nutrition Program will cook and serve the meals as they did before, staff will wear face masks, or in some cases face shields, as well as gloves. Staff members will have their temperatures taken when they arrive each day and there will be ongoing cleaning and sanitizing of their work areas, Borne' said.

Here are the four locations that will be reopening:

Our Lady of Mercy, 400 Marquette Ave.

Redemptorist Elementary 3655 St. Gerard Ave.

St. Francis Xavier 1150 S. Twelfth St.

St. Jean Vianney, 16266 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road

The Advocate is continually updating student meal locations and services and locations in the greater Baton Rouge area here.