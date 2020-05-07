BR.outsourcedschoolmeals.adv. 0045 bf.JPG
Ian Pfister, left, distributes breakfast and lunch at a meal handout which is one of six stops on one delivery route by the Three O'Clock Project, a nonprofit after-school meal program in Louisiana, that has partnered with BREC to hand out meals Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Several prominent restaurants are part of this effort. The nonprofit group is part of an influx of nonprofit and commercial vendors taking over Grab & Go school meal programs due to safety concerns among school cafeteria workers about exposure to the coronavirus.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Seven weeks after suspending meal service out of safety concerns prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge is resuming handing out "Grab & Go" meals at four of its schools in Baton Rouge.

The service, however, will be just once a week, Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon, and families will receive five days worth of packaged meals at once. That’s five breakfasts and lunches, and they will be served until they are all gone.

The diocese announced Thursday morning the resumption of meal service. Families will drive up and pick up their meals. This service is available for all students 18 years of age and younger regardless of whether they are enrolled in school.

Diocesan spokesman Dan Borne' said the Child Nutrition Program will cook and serve the meals as they did before, staff will wear face masks, or in some cases face shields, as well as gloves. Staff members will have their temperatures taken when they arrive each day and there will be ongoing cleaning and sanitizing of their work areas, Borne' said.

Here are the four locations that will be reopening:

  • Our Lady of Mercy, 400 Marquette Ave.
  • Redemptorist Elementary 3655 St. Gerard Ave.
  • St. Francis Xavier 1150 S. Twelfth St.
  • St. Jean Vianney, 16266 S. Harrell’s Ferry Road

The Advocate is continually updating student meal locations and services and locations in the greater Baton Rouge area here.

