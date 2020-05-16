An additional 280 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, including 56 new confirmed cases in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to health officials' noon update Saturday.

There are now 3,009 cases in the parish and 34,117 in Louisiana.

The 12-parish Baton Rouge area has reached 6,571 cases since the outbreak began and 477 deaths, the Louisiana Department of Health reported.

Total deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish remain at 220. The parish Coroner's Office does not report new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.

Through last Sunday, nearly 72% of people diagnosed with the virus were presumed to have recovered at that time.

Across the Baton Rouge region, new cases grew by less than 1% on Saturday after major increases on Thursday when a large batch of tests arrived.

In the two days since Thursday's big wave of tests, the number of newly completed tests has been below the daily average in East Baton Rouge Parish of about 440 per day since late April, when more widespread testing and more accurate testing numbers were available.

The region as a whole has bounced above and below the daily average of 1,057 tests completed per day since late April -- 1,158 more tests were completed Saturday.

Health experts have said the rate of new cases of the virus are strongly tied to the pace of the testing process and provide an imperfect picture of the virus's spread.

The state's death total is now at 2,413 after 31 more deaths were reported.

Across Louisiana, 1,028 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 123 people on ventilators.

See totals for other regional parishes:

Ascension: 752 cases, 49 deaths

Assumption: 229 cases, 11 deaths

East Feliciana: 176 cases, 22 deaths

Iberville: 524 cases, 38 deaths

Livingston: 344 cases, 24 deaths

Point Coupee: 163 cases, 20 deaths

St. Helena: 41 cases, 1 death

St. James: 282 cases, 23 deaths

Tangipahoa: 719 cases, 31 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 148 cases, 30 deaths

West Feliciana: 184 cases, 8 deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.

As of Saturday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 921 tests conducted by the state and 16,342 commercial tests.

