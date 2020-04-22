East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome unveiled a new community testing site for the coronavirus on Wednesday in an attempt to answer concerns about the high rate of deaths and difficulty of accessing tests among the city's black community.
This new testing site is located at Our Lady of the Lake's North Campus, in one of the city's more predominately black neighborhoods. State testing data shows black residents in the state have died from coronavirus at vastly higher rates than people of other races.
Earlier this month, state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, voiced her concern about testing access for black residents and those who don't have good health insurance. She said the one testing site available at Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus, which reduced operations to three days a week, presented barriers to employees asking for time off work to get their tests.
"Many of our citizens are on the forefront as essential employees and are forced to go to work because they cannot afford to stay home," Marcelle said.
Marcelle cited her 26-year-old grandson, who drives delivery trucks, as a prime example of how difficult it is to get tested for COVID-19 while between insurance providers.
It took two trips to an urgent care clinic for her grandson to get a doctor's note for a COVID-19 test, each time saddling him with an out-of-pocket expense. Between these visits, he had to return to work as an essential employee delivering packages, she said.
When he received his note for a test — finally issued after an extended family member tested positive for the disease — he requested off work and arrived at the Mid-City testing site, only to learn it was closed that day and he would have to return.
All told, it took more than two weeks from his first symptoms symptoms to the day he learned he was positive for COVID-19 in April.
"He was out in the street working," Marcelle said. "Suppose he did not have the support system he has?"
At Wednesday's announcement, Broome was flanked by several black city leaders and state representatives who she said stressed the importance onto her office of opening a testing facility in north Baton Rouge.
"Coronavirus is a story not just about race, but about the disparities of access that exist across many demographics in our city, parish, state and country," the mayor said in her prepared remarks. "As of yesterday in East Baton Rouge Parish, 65 percent of people who have died from COVID-19 are African American, while only making up only 47 percent of the population."
State Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, told reporters she's hoping the new testing site will help bridge the gaps they're seeing when it comes to the virus' effects on the black population.
"This is one of many testing initiatives we will do in the northern part of the parish," Barrow said.
State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, echoed those sentiments and added, "there is still a lot of work that needs to be done" when it comes to ensuring black residents are getting the care and testing they need when it comes to the virus.
Patients do not have to pay for the test, but they do need a doctor's order to receive one. Doctors at the North Campus are available to provide those orders. The site will operate Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., as supplies allow. The schedule may change in the future.
The new site is similar to the first drive-thru testing site, which opened more than a month ago at Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus. It is coordinated by the mayor's office and several local healthcare providers who staffed it and donated the testing kits used to detect the virus in patients.
After initially opening for five days a weeks, operations recently scaled back to just three days a week as more testing sites popped up throughout the Baton Rouge Metro area.
Other medical providers in the parish have responded to resident needs in low-income areas. In March, the CEO of Patient Plus Urgent Care, Rubin Patel, saw the drive-thru model of the available testing site and determined to create an independent, in-house process, particularly for residents seeking care at his Mid-City and Delmont clinics.
As many of these residents arrived by bus or received rides from friends, Patel's facilities started providing COVID-19 tests for walk-in patients. Uninsured patients pay out-of-pocket fees or go to one of the parish's federally qualified health clinics.
Marcelle said Wednesday that she was glad the new site is opening, and was pleased the mayor had taken some of her suggestions into consideration. However, she said there are still problems to address beyond testing access, such as essential employees asking off work.
"Many of these people are forced to go to work for pay, because they are essential workers," she said. "Then their employers want documentation, right? If you’re trying to get the documentation that you’re positive, then you have to take off at some point and go [get tested]."
In the meantime, many continue to work despite their symptoms.
The pandemic has "compressed" already existing problems, Marcelle said, from limitation to adequate health care to housing issues. As she pointed out, many of her constituents only have one bathroom per household, which complicates matters when a family is trying to quarantine.
"We’ve got a lot of facets we need to look at and a lot of realities that we need to face when this is over with,” she said. "And not just say the disparities are there, but do something about the disparities.”