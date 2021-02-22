More than 90,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines will be available to eligible individuals across Louisiana this week.
Many doses were delayed due to icy weather last week. Now, doses will arrive in Louisiana as the state's eligibility requirements expand to include a total of 1.6 million people.
There will be 90,630 doses delivered to 501 providers, including pharmacies and hospitals, in all 64 parishes, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday morning.
In order to receive the vaccine, a person must make an appointment with the provider.
A person who arrives to a location without an appointment will not be given a vaccine.
Louisiana is expanding its eligibility requirements for the coronavirus vaccine to include K-12 teachers, pregnant women and more.
The vaccines are available to 1.6 million Louisiana residents based on the following criteria, which expanded on Monday:
- Persons 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
- All pregnant persons
- Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an "increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19." Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance):
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2)
- Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
(List provided by the Louisiana Department of Health)