The coronavirus vaccine is now available to people over 16 in Louisiana who have certain pre-existing health conditions, the state announced Tuesday.

More than 80 pharmacies in the Acadiana area have vaccines, according to a list from the Louisiana Department of Health. Several mass vaccination sites have also opened in the area following the approval of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. People can call their pharmacy to schedule an appointment.

A new vaccination hotline in Lafayette is assisting eligible individuals with scheduling appointments at their nearest pharmacy. If you or someone you know qualifies for a vaccine under the state's current guidelines and would like help scheduling an appointment, call the hotline at 337-362-0777 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Here is a list of vaccine locations in the Acadiana area:

Acadia Parish

Church Point Community Pharmacy, 731 S Main Street, Church Point (337) 684‐1911 

Thrifty Way Pharmacy of Church Point, 209 S Main Street, Church Point  (337) 852‐4545

Acadia Biers Pharmacy, 410 N Parkerson Avenue, Crowley (337) 783‐3023

Walmart Pharmacy #310 ‐ Crowley, 729 Odd Fellows Road, Crowley (337) 783‐2150

Iota Family Healthcare, 119 S 5th Street, Iota (337) 779‐6000

Miller's Family Pharmacy, 119 South 5th Stree,t Iota (337) 779‐2214

Rayne Medicine Shoppe, 913 The Boulevard, Rayne (337) 334‐3399

Evangeline Parish 

Reed's Family Pharmacy, 1009 Sixth Street, Mamou (337) 550‐4407

Savoy Drugstore, 813 Poinciana Avenue, Mamou (337) 468‐3666

Evangeline Drug Store, 10 W Main Street, Ville Platte (337) 363‐3456

Mercy Regional Medical Center, 800 E Main Street, Ville Platte (337) 363‐5684

Walmart Pharmacy #312 ‐ Ville Platte, 891 E Lasalle Street, Ville Platte (337) 363‐4934

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, 409 E Lincoln Road, Ville Platte (337) 363‐8065

Iberia Parish

City Pharmacy & Home Medical, 1411 Main Street, Jeanerette (337) 276‐4249

Village Pharmacy & Wellness, 211 N Main Street, Loreauville (337) 224‐2698

Delaune's Pharmacy, 308 N Lewis Street ,New Iberia (337) 364‐7671

Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center, 806 Jefferson Terrace

Boulevard, New Iberia (337) 365‐4945

Walmart Pharmacy #533 ‐ New Iberia, 1205 E Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia (337) 364‐3841

Walmart Pharmacy #5773 ‐ New Iberia, 1201 Parkview Drive, New Iberia (337) 551‐6570

Lafayette Parish

CVS Pharmacy #5560, 3604 Pinhook Road, Broussard 

Guilbeau's Pharmacy, 208 E St. Peter Street, Carencro (337) 520‐5637

Walmart Pharmacy #7301 ‐ Carencro, 3810 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro (337) 520‐3000

Melancon Pharmacy, Inc., 730 Veterans Drive, Carencro (337) 896‐8434

Duson's Cashway Pharmacy, 110 W First Street, (337) 935‐6439

Compassionate Care Clinic, 3400 Moss Street, Lafayette (337) 454‐3352

CVS Pharmacy #16805, 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette 

CVS Pharmacy #17441, 3225 Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette 

CVS Pharmacy #5283, 4406 Johnston Street, Lafayette 

CVS Pharmacy #5284, 705 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette

CVS Pharmacy #5511, 3754 Moss Street, Lafayette 

CVS Pharmacy #5554, 111 Westgate Road, Lafayette 

CVS Pharmacy #8957, 1326 W Pinhook Road, Lafayette 

CVS Pharmacy #8958, 5044 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette 

iCARE Pharmacy, 2807 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette (337) 889‐3170

Lafayette General Medical Center, 1214 Coolidge Street, Lafayette 1‐855‐206‐9675

Medicine Bin Plus, 1105 W Willow Street, Lafayette (337) 408‐8800

Neighbors Pharmacy, 6770 Johnston Street, (337) 706‐7706

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, 4801 Ambassador Caffery

Parkway, Lafayette 

Sam's Club Pharmacy #8114 ‐ Lafayette, 3222 Ambassador Caffery

Parkway, Lafayette

Stafford HealthCare Walk‐in Clinic, 207 Westmark Boulevard, Lafayette (337) 981‐6811

Teche Drugs & Gifts, 509 Jefferson Street, Lafayette (337) 235‐4578

Walmart Pharmacy #2938 ‐ Lafayette, 2428 W Pinhook Road, Lafayette (337) 231‐1953

Walmart Pharmacy #531 ‐ Lafayette, 3142 Ambassador Caffery

Parkway, Lafayette  (337) 989‐4095

Cashway Pharmacy of Scott, 5900 Cameron Stret, Scott (337) 233‐2003

Farmer's Drugs & Gifts, 601 Lafayette Street, Youngsville (337) 856‐5761

St. Landry Parish 

Acadian Medical Center, 3501 Highway 190, East Eunice 

Bellard's Family Pharmacy, 621 W Maple Avenue, Eunice (337) 546‐6386

Carl's Thrifty Way Pharmacy, 2961 S Union Street, Opelousas (337) 351‐4962

Ken's Thrifty Way Pharmacy, 517 E Prudhomme Street, Opelousas (337) 942‐7551

Lagniappe Pharmacy #6 / Medicine Shoppe 1198, 1717 S Union Street, Opelousas (337) 948‐7703

Opelousas General Hospital (at Opelousas Civic Center), 1638 Creswell Lane, Opelousas

Southstar Urgent Care ‐ Opelousas, 1723 Creswell Lane, Opelousas (337) 465‐4600

Southwest LA Primary Health Care, 8762 Highway 182, Opelousas (337) 942‐2005

The Family Clinic, 3921 I‐49 S Service Road, Opelousas (337) 942‐5706

Walmart Pharmacy #5125 ‐ Opelousas, 2310 S Union Steet, Opelousas (337) 594‐6031

Walmart Pharmacy #543 ‐ Opelousas, 1629 E Cresswell Lane Ext, Opelousas  (337) 942‐9720

Brinkhaus Thrifty Way Pharmacy, 127 Acorn Drive, Sunset (337) 662‐5236

St. Martin Parish 

Bon Ami Pharmacy, 2825 Grand Point Highway 9, Breaux Bridge (337) 454‐6536

Walmart Pharmacy #402 ‐ Breaux Bridge, 1932 Rees Street, Breaux Bridge (337) 332‐1100

Walmart Pharmacy #415 ‐ Broussard, 123 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard (337) 837‐8131

Mills Cashway Pharmacy, 1027 Martin Street, Parks (337) 845‐5199

CVS Pharmacy #5296, 1730 S Main Street, St. Martinville 

St. Martin Parish Health Unit, 303 W Port Street, St. Martinville (337) 394‐3097

St. Mary Parish 

Franklin Foundation Hospital, 1097 Northwest Boulevard, Franklin (337) 907‐6585

Teche Action Clinic, 1115 Weber Street, Franklin (337) 828‐2550

Walmart Pharmacy #311 ‐ Franklin, 200 Northwest Boulevard, Franklin (337) 828‐4493

Internal Medicine Clinic of Morgan City, 1126 Marguerite Street, Morgan City (985) 702‐8500

Ochsner St. Mary Hospital, 1125 Marguerite Street, Morgan City 1‐844‐888‐2772

Walgreens #10975, 815 Brashear Avenue, Morgan City 

Walmart Pharmacy #540 ‐ Morgan City, 973 Highway 90, E Morgan City (985) 395‐9625

Walmart Pharmacy #7099 ‐ Morgan City, 1002 Highway 70, Morgan City (985) 384‐1447

Vermilion Parish

Abbeville General Hospital, 118 N Hospital Drive, Abbeville (337) 898‐6285

Cashway Pharmacy of Abbeville, 2509 Charity Street, Abbeville (337) 893‐2131

Maurice Community Care Clinic, 118 N Hospital Drive, Abbeville 

Vermilion SouthStar Urgent Care ‐ Abbeville, 3013 Veterans Memorial

Boulevard, (337) 465‐4600

Thrifty Way Pharmacy of Abbeville, 2640 North Drive, Abbeville (337) 893‐6304

Vermilion Parish Health Unit 2501, Charity Street ,Abbeville (337) 893‐1443

Walmart Pharmacy #309 ‐ Abbeville, 3005 Charity Street ,Abbeville  (337) 893‐4077

CVS Pharmacy #5282, 100 S Cushing Avenue, Kaplan

Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.

