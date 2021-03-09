The coronavirus vaccine is now available to people over 16 in Louisiana who have certain pre-existing health conditions, the state announced Tuesday.
More than 80 pharmacies in the Acadiana area have vaccines, according to a list from the Louisiana Department of Health. Several mass vaccination sites have also opened in the area following the approval of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Appointments are required to receive the vaccine. People can call their pharmacy to schedule an appointment.
A new vaccination hotline in Lafayette is assisting eligible individuals with scheduling appointments at their nearest pharmacy. If you or someone you know qualifies for a vaccine under the state's current guidelines and would like help scheduling an appointment, call the hotline at 337-362-0777 between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Friday or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Here is a list of vaccine locations in the Acadiana area:
Acadia Parish
Church Point Community Pharmacy, 731 S Main Street, Church Point (337) 684‐1911
Thrifty Way Pharmacy of Church Point, 209 S Main Street, Church Point (337) 852‐4545
Acadia Biers Pharmacy, 410 N Parkerson Avenue, Crowley (337) 783‐3023
Walmart Pharmacy #310 ‐ Crowley, 729 Odd Fellows Road, Crowley (337) 783‐2150
Iota Family Healthcare, 119 S 5th Street, Iota (337) 779‐6000
Miller's Family Pharmacy, 119 South 5th Stree,t Iota (337) 779‐2214
Rayne Medicine Shoppe, 913 The Boulevard, Rayne (337) 334‐3399
Evangeline Parish
Reed's Family Pharmacy, 1009 Sixth Street, Mamou (337) 550‐4407
Savoy Drugstore, 813 Poinciana Avenue, Mamou (337) 468‐3666
Evangeline Drug Store, 10 W Main Street, Ville Platte (337) 363‐3456
Mercy Regional Medical Center, 800 E Main Street, Ville Platte (337) 363‐5684
Walmart Pharmacy #312 ‐ Ville Platte, 891 E Lasalle Street, Ville Platte (337) 363‐4934
Medicine Chest Pharmacy, 409 E Lincoln Road, Ville Platte (337) 363‐8065
Iberia Parish
City Pharmacy & Home Medical, 1411 Main Street, Jeanerette (337) 276‐4249
Village Pharmacy & Wellness, 211 N Main Street, Loreauville (337) 224‐2698
Delaune's Pharmacy, 308 N Lewis Street ,New Iberia (337) 364‐7671
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center, 806 Jefferson Terrace
Boulevard, New Iberia (337) 365‐4945
Walmart Pharmacy #533 ‐ New Iberia, 1205 E Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia (337) 364‐3841
Walmart Pharmacy #5773 ‐ New Iberia, 1201 Parkview Drive, New Iberia (337) 551‐6570
Lafayette Parish
CVS Pharmacy #5560, 3604 Pinhook Road, Broussard
Guilbeau's Pharmacy, 208 E St. Peter Street, Carencro (337) 520‐5637
Walmart Pharmacy #7301 ‐ Carencro, 3810 NE Evangeline Thruway, Carencro (337) 520‐3000
Melancon Pharmacy, Inc., 730 Veterans Drive, Carencro (337) 896‐8434
Duson's Cashway Pharmacy, 110 W First Street, (337) 935‐6439
Compassionate Care Clinic, 3400 Moss Street, Lafayette (337) 454‐3352
CVS Pharmacy #16805, 4313 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette
CVS Pharmacy #17441, 3225 Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette
CVS Pharmacy #5283, 4406 Johnston Street, Lafayette
CVS Pharmacy #5284, 705 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette
CVS Pharmacy #5511, 3754 Moss Street, Lafayette
CVS Pharmacy #5554, 111 Westgate Road, Lafayette
CVS Pharmacy #8957, 1326 W Pinhook Road, Lafayette
CVS Pharmacy #8958, 5044 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette
iCARE Pharmacy, 2807 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette (337) 889‐3170
Lafayette General Medical Center, 1214 Coolidge Street, Lafayette 1‐855‐206‐9675
Medicine Bin Plus, 1105 W Willow Street, Lafayette (337) 408‐8800
Neighbors Pharmacy, 6770 Johnston Street, (337) 706‐7706
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, 4801 Ambassador Caffery
Parkway, Lafayette
Sam's Club Pharmacy #8114 ‐ Lafayette, 3222 Ambassador Caffery
Parkway, Lafayette
Stafford HealthCare Walk‐in Clinic, 207 Westmark Boulevard, Lafayette (337) 981‐6811
Teche Drugs & Gifts, 509 Jefferson Street, Lafayette (337) 235‐4578
Walmart Pharmacy #2938 ‐ Lafayette, 2428 W Pinhook Road, Lafayette (337) 231‐1953
Walmart Pharmacy #531 ‐ Lafayette, 3142 Ambassador Caffery
Parkway, Lafayette (337) 989‐4095
Cashway Pharmacy of Scott, 5900 Cameron Stret, Scott (337) 233‐2003
Farmer's Drugs & Gifts, 601 Lafayette Street, Youngsville (337) 856‐5761
St. Landry Parish
Acadian Medical Center, 3501 Highway 190, East Eunice
Bellard's Family Pharmacy, 621 W Maple Avenue, Eunice (337) 546‐6386
Carl's Thrifty Way Pharmacy, 2961 S Union Street, Opelousas (337) 351‐4962
Ken's Thrifty Way Pharmacy, 517 E Prudhomme Street, Opelousas (337) 942‐7551
Lagniappe Pharmacy #6 / Medicine Shoppe 1198, 1717 S Union Street, Opelousas (337) 948‐7703
Opelousas General Hospital (at Opelousas Civic Center), 1638 Creswell Lane, Opelousas
Southstar Urgent Care ‐ Opelousas, 1723 Creswell Lane, Opelousas (337) 465‐4600
Southwest LA Primary Health Care, 8762 Highway 182, Opelousas (337) 942‐2005
The Family Clinic, 3921 I‐49 S Service Road, Opelousas (337) 942‐5706
Walmart Pharmacy #5125 ‐ Opelousas, 2310 S Union Steet, Opelousas (337) 594‐6031
Walmart Pharmacy #543 ‐ Opelousas, 1629 E Cresswell Lane Ext, Opelousas (337) 942‐9720
Brinkhaus Thrifty Way Pharmacy, 127 Acorn Drive, Sunset (337) 662‐5236
St. Martin Parish
Bon Ami Pharmacy, 2825 Grand Point Highway 9, Breaux Bridge (337) 454‐6536
Walmart Pharmacy #402 ‐ Breaux Bridge, 1932 Rees Street, Breaux Bridge (337) 332‐1100
Walmart Pharmacy #415 ‐ Broussard, 123 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard (337) 837‐8131
Mills Cashway Pharmacy, 1027 Martin Street, Parks (337) 845‐5199
CVS Pharmacy #5296, 1730 S Main Street, St. Martinville
St. Martin Parish Health Unit, 303 W Port Street, St. Martinville (337) 394‐3097
St. Mary Parish
Franklin Foundation Hospital, 1097 Northwest Boulevard, Franklin (337) 907‐6585
Teche Action Clinic, 1115 Weber Street, Franklin (337) 828‐2550
Walmart Pharmacy #311 ‐ Franklin, 200 Northwest Boulevard, Franklin (337) 828‐4493
Internal Medicine Clinic of Morgan City, 1126 Marguerite Street, Morgan City (985) 702‐8500
Ochsner St. Mary Hospital, 1125 Marguerite Street, Morgan City 1‐844‐888‐2772
Walgreens #10975, 815 Brashear Avenue, Morgan City
Walmart Pharmacy #540 ‐ Morgan City, 973 Highway 90, E Morgan City (985) 395‐9625
Walmart Pharmacy #7099 ‐ Morgan City, 1002 Highway 70, Morgan City (985) 384‐1447
Vermilion Parish
Abbeville General Hospital, 118 N Hospital Drive, Abbeville (337) 898‐6285
Cashway Pharmacy of Abbeville, 2509 Charity Street, Abbeville (337) 893‐2131
Maurice Community Care Clinic, 118 N Hospital Drive, Abbeville
Vermilion SouthStar Urgent Care ‐ Abbeville, 3013 Veterans Memorial
Boulevard, (337) 465‐4600
Thrifty Way Pharmacy of Abbeville, 2640 North Drive, Abbeville (337) 893‐6304
Vermilion Parish Health Unit 2501, Charity Street ,Abbeville (337) 893‐1443
Walmart Pharmacy #309 ‐ Abbeville, 3005 Charity Street ,Abbeville (337) 893‐4077
CVS Pharmacy #5282, 100 S Cushing Avenue, Kaplan
Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.