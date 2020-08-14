Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration on Friday defended the state’s closure of bars for the second time, arguing before a federal judge that the settings have proved too risky to remain open.
Attorneys for several bar owners in the greater New Orleans and Houma areas argued bars that don’t primarily make money off food, which were shut down by Edwards’ order, should be given an opportunity to open and practice social distancing like restaurants.
The hearing, before Eastern U.S. District of Louisiana Judge Martin Feldman, of New Orleans, represents the latest battle over Gov. Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions, which have in recent days drawn the ire from a wide swath of Republican state lawmakers. Feldman held the hearing via video conferencing and gave each side about an hour to make their case.
He took the case under submission and said he would rule soon. Another federal hearing involving the same plaintiffs attorney making similar arguments is scheduled in the Western District of Louisiana on Monday.
The governor’s administration also noted the hearing comes as the state is seeing improvements in coronavirus trends. Dr. Alex Billioux, the governor’s top coronavirus advisor, testified that he believes the recent improvements are due in part to the closure of bars, along with a mask mandate and social gathering limit.
“Our concern would be that cases would rapidly increase again” if bars were allowed to reopen, Billioux said.
Jimmy Faircloth, the former executive counsel to then-Gov. Bobby Jindal who represented several bar owners in the lawsuit, hammered on one specific point for much of the hearing: Restaurants with one permit that also have a bar in them are allowed to be open, while those operating under the permit classifying them as a traditional bar are closed.
This distinction, Faircloth argued, has “no rational basis,” and if given the opportunity, bars that are currently closed “are capable of complying with the same social distancing and mitigation requirements” as establishments operating with a restaurant permit.
A group of conservative Republican lawmakers, many of whom have sought unsuccessfully to revoke all virus restrictions through a petition, filed a brief supporting the bar owners suing the governor. And nearly all House Republican lawmakers, led by Speaker Clay Schexnayder, of Gonzales, sent a letter to Edwards Friday that urged him to reopen bars and treat all businesses equally.
Establishments are currently allowed to be open if they have a restaurant permit, said Ernest Legier, the commissioner of the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, in an interview. That means they must make more than half their money off food sales, and guidance from the Fire Marshal’s office says they must have patrons sit at tables to eat and drink. And bars that have been shut down can apply for a conditional permit that essentially requires them to act as a restaurant, serving food to customers who sit at tables.
The other type of establishments, bars that don’t primarily make money off food, are closed. The governor’s administration and health experts advising the governor have for weeks said these types of establishments, where customers typically mingle with people outside the party at their table and drink, are far more risky and likely to spread the virus. The White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended Louisiana and a host of other states close down bars to help stave off a surge in cases that could overwhelm hospitals.
Faircloth zeroed in on one specific document, a list of outbreaks tracked by the state Health Department. The agency largely gathers the data through contact tracing and has traced more cases to bars, 468, than any other setting aside from food processing plants. Restaurants, meanwhile, have had 167 cases tracked to them, though Edwards’ team pointed out restaurants have also been open longer, given bars were closed in mid-July.
That data only represents a tiny fraction of the total number of cases, and Faircloth argued it wasn’t a solid enough document on which to base a decision to shut down an entire sector. He also sought to establish the document doesn’t distinguish between the two types of bars, one of which are allowed to remain open.
“You don’t have any data in this tracing data that draws that distinction at all,” Faircloth said.
Billioux has for months pointed out the document only represents a fraction of the cases because of the limits of contact tracing, and he testified Friday that the real number of cases are likely far higher. Instead, he emphasized the share of cases at each setting; bars represented 25% of the cases they could track at the time Edwards made the decision to close bars.
Edwards’ administration sought to establish that the important point is Edwards’ order aims to shut down the activities associated with bars.
Matthew Block, Edwards’ top lawyer, pointed to guidance from the Fire Marshal that tells bars that are allowed to remain open acting as restaurants that they cannot serve people as they would at a traditional bar. If people sit at the bar, for instance, it must be treated as a table.
Block also pointed to other data that showed young people drove the latest surge in cases in Louisiana, which Billioux said he suspects is related to the reopening of bars.
The case is not the only legal fight Edwards’ administration has had over its restrictions, and similar cases have played out across the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, in a case cited by Edwards’ administration in a separate hearing earlier this month, that California could restrict occupancy at churches.
Edwards won the case heard by 19th Judicial District Judge Janice Clark, of Baton Rouge, over his closure of bars and limits on social gatherings, a suit brought by four Jefferson Parish business owners, including an “attorney by day, musician by night,” who represented the plaintiffs.
Meanwhile, Faircloth was hired by several other bars in the Acadiana region for another lawsuit with a hearing scheduled for Monday in Lafayette federal court. Also next week, the Louisiana Department of Health goes to court in the case of a Denham Springs-area restaurant that has refused to close down for not wearing masks despite orders from both the Health Department and a Livingston Parish judge.
Bars and many other establishments have struggled since the pandemic and ensuing government restrictions upended their businesses. Food service workers comprise the largest category of workers on the unemployment rolls in Louisiana, which have swelled to record heights.
At the same time, the latest surge in cases began to overwhelm hospitals in Baton Rouge, Acadiana and elsewhere before a recent dip in hospitalizations. Officials have said hospitals are still strained.
Some of the bar owners originally involved in the suit in Feldman’s court dropped out after the judge refused to temporarily block enforcement of Edwards’ closure. Two bar owners reached by The Advocate and The Times-Picayune said they did not want to keep paying mounting attorneys fees, especially with their establishments shuttered.