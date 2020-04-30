As the coronavirus crisis continues, I’ve cycled through genres in waves as a movie catches my attention.
Last month, I went through pandemic movies. Since then, I’ve watched space epics, modern westerns and medical dramas.
As we head into May, I’ve sort of returned to where I started: end-of-the world scenarios.
I’ve always been a sucker for a postapocalyptic tale. This is probably why series like “The Walking Dead” have been among my favorites for years. I’m also a fan of the CW, and so it makes sense that I would come back to a favorite of mine that checks both these boxes: “The 100.” With the seventh and final season premiering later this month, it was also the perfect time to re-watch the series.
Now, I know that the CW has a reputation for ridiculousness full of unreasonably attractive actors in their mid-20s playing teenagers, spouting overly dramatized lines on obvious sets (“Riverdale” hasn’t done anything to help this in recent years). But I submit that “The 100” (“The Hundred”) doesn’t fall into these tropes as hard as some of its contemporaries.
As part of the cut-the-cord/Netflix generation, I am not the sort of person who likes to wait or tune in week after week for a show that’s airing on cable, preferring to wait until it’s bingeable. But for each season of “The 100,” I log onto whatever app each week to watch the latest episode. “The 100” sucked me in, and I hope it does you too.
“The 100,” based on a four-book series by Kass Morgan, follows a group of 100 juvenile delinquents after they are sent down to Earth to determine whether it’s inhabitable nearly 100 years after the human race escaped to space following nuclear decimation.
It turns out, people, called Grounders, have been surviving on the ground, and the teens clash with them on Earth while the remaining people in the space station struggle to stay alive.
The first season is on the cheesy side — it has obvious threads of “Lord of the Flies” as the teenagers on the ground push back against the systems that arrested them and sent them to Earth. But the series comes into its own in the second season, as the conflicts expand and deepen across Grounder factions, those in the space station and beyond.
The series deals with tough issues that are handled with surprising skill: sacrifice for the greater good, ethics in war, morally gray choices and the physical and mental fallout from those choices. Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley (pretty much unknowns) hold down the center of "The 100," first as combatants and then as allies and friends (the show plays with a romance between the pair, too).
An ensemble of characters fills in around them, the actors who play the adults are more recognizable than the younger actors (Isaiah Washington, of “Grey’s Anatomy,” and Henry Ian Cusick, of “Lost,” are notables, among other “hey, it’s that guy/girl” actors such as Adina Porter, who’s had roles on “True Blood” and “American Horror Story,” and Ricky Whittle, who went on to star in “American Gods” on Starz.)
I’m a firm believer that “The 100” is a criminally underrated show. Characters grow in believable and earned ways as they confront realized villains, the story lines building and expanding to create a full world of clashing and cooperating cultures. Not to mention, there are some gnarly cliffhangers that will have you clicking through to the next episode or season.
Where to start: Season 1, Episode 1
I could tell you to skip the at-times stilted and cliché first season, but we still have a long way to go until things are back to normal (and I’m a completionist sort of person). So I suggest you start at the beginning, and see it all the way through. There’s plenty of time to watch it all before the seventh season premieres on May 20.
Where to watch: Seasons 1-6 are available on Netflix. You can watch the seventh season when it premieres week by week for free on the CW app.