Southern University commencement has been postponed amid ongoing concerns about the spreading coronavirus.
University officials have decided to combine its spring and summer commencements into a single ceremony on Aug. 7, school spokeswoman Janene Tate said Wednesday. It's a date that is well beyond the restriction timelines implemented across the country.
The Southern University System will finalize commencement decisions for its other four institutions at a later date, but Tate said system officials expect the decisions to be similar.
"Everybody's going to follow suit," Tate said, adding that system officials are not expecting students and families to return to campus in May, while the statewide health restrictions remain in place.
Graduating students will receive their diplomas in the mail after completing their degrees.
Southern is the most recent Louisiana institution to make alterations to its commencement ceremony in the midst of coronavirus concerns.
Eight of the nine campuses within the University of Louisiana system, the state's largest university system, have canceled or postponed their spring commencements. Only Louisiana Tech, scheduled for May 23, has yet to alter its schedule, system spokeswoman Cami Geisman said.
Tulane University has also yet to make any alterations to its spring commencement, scheduled for May 16.
LSU announced Tuesday that its spring commencement has been postponed until further notice and plans will be announced later about how the future ceremonies will take place.
"The safety and well-being of everyone in our LSU community is our highest priority and with that guiding principle, we knew that we could not put anyone in harm's way by holding our commencement ceremonies as planned," LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan said in a statement. "It was an extremely hard decision to make, but it's the right one."