LSU has placed barriers about six feet from Mike the Tiger’s habitat in an effort to protect the live mascot from the coronavirus.
The additional fencing created about 10 feet of space between Mike VII and people who visit the tiger. LSU added the barricades on Tuesday. They cover the chain link fence portions of the habitat, stopping when the walls turn to glass.
“The fans, I know they want us to do the best for him and make sure he's well cared for,” said Ginger Guttner, spokeswoman for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine. “We're doing everything we can to make sure that happens.”
The barriers are the latest measure taken to prevent the LSU mascot from catching the coronavirus. Caretakers discontinued direct contact with Mike VII about three weeks ago, and they have worn gloves and masks when working in his night house.
Last Sunday, a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the coronavirus, the first known infection of an animal in the U.S.
Guttner encouraged fans to visit mikethetiger.com for a live view of his habitat.