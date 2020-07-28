The midsummer rise in new cases of the novel coronavirus pushed East Baton Rouge Parish past Orleans Parish on Tuesday for the second most cases in the state since the outbreak began.

Amid a major testing push, East Baton Rouge has seen its case numbers nearly double since the end of June as the capital parish has closed the gap on Orleans, once the early epicenter of the viral outbreak.

In passing Orleans, East Baton Rouge became only the third parish to have more than 10,000 cases since the outbreak began, adding 170 more on Tuesday to break that barrier.

East Baton Rouge hit 10,155 cases on Tuesday. Total cases were at 5,123 on June 30.

Orleans added 60 cases to reach 10,071 on Tuesday. East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana's largest by population, was 26 cases behind Orleans on Monday, closing a more than 2,500-case gap as recent as July 1.

Orleans, which has about 50,000 fewer people than East Baton Rouge does, remains ahead of the parish for cases on a per capita basis but Baton Rouge is gradually closing that gap too, data show.

Thought total cases continue to amount, state data show about 67% of those who have tested positive statewide have already recovered. At the same time, the percentage of recoveries has been on a decline as new cases have ramped up in the state. At one point, recoveries were closer to 75% of all cases.

The rise in new cases in East Baton Rouge has come amid a significant push in increased testing, including from a major effort by the federal government in the Baton Rouge area that hasn't also reached into the New Orleans area.

On a daily rolling average basis, completed tests in East Baton Rouge have nearly doubled since the end of June. The rate of new cases per test, however, has remain nearly at or above a federal benchmark through much of July, suggesting the increase in cases hasn't been due to testing alone.

More recent numbers may be starting to point to a downward turn in that rate, known as positivity. The one-day percentage on Monday had fallen to 6.7% with a large influx of tests that day. The parish had averaged 9.8% in weekly average positivity over the past two weeks.

The federal benchmark is 10%.

Jefferson Parish remains the top parish for total cases in the state and reached 13,780 on Tuesday. The parish has held that spot since early May.