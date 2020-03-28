Before the coronavirus arrived in Louisiana, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System was averaging 14 telemedicine visits a day across its hospitals statewide.

On Tuesday alone, the health system conducted 1,129 telemedicine visits.

As the coronavirus spreads across Louisiana, leading Gov. John Bel Edwards to order residents to stay home whenever possible, many doctors and patients are turning to the internet for non-emergency medical needs.

Dr. Lauren Barfield, medical director of adult primary care with the Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group and an internal medicine specialist affiliated with OLOL Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, said she personally had 23 telemedicine visits on Thursday.

Louisiana issues statewide stay-at-home order to combat coronavirus spread; see details here Gov. John Bel Edwards issued Sunday a statewide "stay at home" order until April 12, requiring Louisiana residents to shelter in place unless …

Dr. Katherine Marcel with Baton Rouge Clinic said 95% of their visits are now video visits, and Dr. Jacob Wood with Baton Rouge General's Family Medical Clinic said more than 60% of that clinic's patient visits are being done via video to limit exposure to the coronavirus for both patients and staff.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the largest health insurer in the state, announced Thursday it is not charging members to have medical or behavioral health online visits with BlueCare, its signature telehealth platform.

"We realize that because of COVID-19, many members are hesitant to leave their homes for routine doctor's appointments or to get care for long-term health needs," Blue Cross medical director Dr. Jeremy Wigginton said. "Making BlueCare available with no cost sharing and promoting other telehealth options gives our members more opportunities to get care, and it will limit foot traffic in clinics, hospitals and healthcare providers' offices, as they are dealing with COVID-19 cases on the front lines."

Baton Rouge Clinic's Marcel, who practices internal medicine, held a video visit from her home this week with a 90-year-old patient suffering from a rash. She's conducting such visits from her home two days a week.

"Video visits, it's very nice. They get to show you what they want to show you," Marcel said. "They're very, very thankful. They're afraid to come to the clinic. They're afraid to go out in public."

29 new coronavirus cases in East Baton Rouge; statewide deaths increase by 18 The Louisiana Department of Health reports 153 cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish, up from 124 cases on Friday.

Wood recently conducted a video appointment from his office at Baton Rouge General's Family Medical Clinic with a woman who has three school-age children now at home because of the governor's K-12 school closure order.

"We are converting a very large percentage of our follow-up appointments to telemedicine visits," he said. "Some of them would be up the creek if they didn't have telemedicine."

Wood said he recently held a video visit for an 87-year-old woman who needed her three-month checkup.

"I didn't want her here" at the Baton Rouge Family Medical Clinic, he said.

Telemedicine visits are ideal for, among other things, wellness visits; diabetes follow-up appointments; patients with blood pressure issues who have seen a doctor in the last six months; patients with migraines, depression or anxiety; and persons needing refills on medication for attention deficit disorder, Wood said.

"Call and talk to your provider's office and see if it's something we can take care of on a telemedicine visit," he advised. Wood said telemedicine visits don't take any more time than an in-person visit.

Wood cautioned that an initial diagnosis will typically require an in-person visit.

3 more Louisiana nursing homes report coronavirus clusters; brings state total to 11 senior centers Along with the state's number of coronavirus cases and deaths, the amount of COVID-19 clusters in Louisiana nursing homes identified also spik…

Barfield said OLOL, which also operates in Lafayette, Gonzales, Bogalusa and Monroe, has conducted 4,000 telemedicine visits statewide so far this month.

"It's serving to protect other patients and our staff," she said. "The patients have been tremendously receptive to switching their appointments to video."

Marcel said all annual visits and wellness visits are being conducted via telemedicine. There is currently no backlog when it comes to patients requesting a video visit. They are being seen the same day they call, she said.

Wood and Barfield likewise said their respective medical facilities have openings for telemedicine appointments.

"That has been a tremendous relief, especially for the elderly community," Barfield said. "It's great comfort for them and us."

A Louisiana Department of Insurance emergency order that remains in effect until April 9 requires health insurers across the state to expand access to telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic.

State emergency order expands access to telemedicine to help curb spread of coronavirus An emergency order has been issued requiring health insurers across the state to expand access to telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients are not required to have an existing relationship with the medical professional prior to the telemedicine visit. Some health insurers have that restriction in contracts, but the department's order overrides that provision.

The order requires insurers to cover telemedicine visits in an effort to reduce the volume of patients visiting health care facilities. Health insurers also are required to cover mental health services delivered using telemedicine just as if they were in-person visits.