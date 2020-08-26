As Louisiana officials implore thousands of people in southwest Louisiana to flee ahead of Hurricane Laura, they are faced with a daunting task: Safely transport potentially hundreds of residents infected with COVID-19 to other parts of the state.
The federal government has given the state the OK to put people up in hotels and motels, instead of the traditional mega-shelters where storm victims and evacuees have historically been taken.
The state Department of Transportation and Development is filling its buses with fewer people to allow for social distancing during the evacuations, and is providing masks to those who show up to the busing sites without one, said Shawn Wilson, head of the agency.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday morning the prospect of sheltering evacuees during the pandemic has complicated the state’s response to the storm. And he noted that for the first time, the state is focused on putting people up in noncongregate shelters before a storm makes landfall.
“This is very, very different,” Edwards said.
As of Wednesday morning, the state had coordinated the evacuation of nearly 1,000 people to hotels, said Mike Steele, spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Steele refused to say which hotels are putting up evacuees out of concerns people may show up wanting shelter. But he said most of the evacuees were being taken to Baton Rouge, and some to New Orleans. The hotel sheltering program is reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency using tax dollars.
In New Orleans, the Hilton Riverside was hosting evacuees in 200 rooms, said general manager David Piscola. Those were evacuees coordinated by the state, which happens when the parish officials ask the state for help transporting them.
Piscola added at least one other hotel contracted with the state, which will likely book more. "But sounds like the storm is really building and the governor continues to express his desire for these citizens to evacuate the area and this may change in the coming hours," he said.
Steele said procurement officials with the state were constantly looking for more hotels to sign deals with to stay "two or three steps ahead."
Officials told the more than 200,000 people who live in Calcasieu Parish, as well as the several thousand who live in Cameron Parish, to flee as Hurricane Laura gained strength in the warm Gulf of Mexico waters. Forecasters said Wednesday morning it will likely smash into the Louisiana-Texas border as a devastating Category 4 storm, bringing unheard-of levels of storm surge — 20 feet in places.
The storm’s projected intensity has rapidly increased in recent days. Forecasters now call the expected storm surge “unsurvivable” and warned that wind speeds were far greater than initially thought.
Southwest Louisiana also happens to be one of the parts of the state that was hardest-hit by the summer surge in coronavirus cases. Hospitals in July reported being nearly overwhelmed with patients, and the rates of infections in Lake Charles and surrounding areas skyrocketed.
Hundreds if not thousands of people likely have active infections in the southwest region. Those people, along with everyone else, are being told to leave and stay at a hotel or with family, or otherwise take a state bus to a hotel provided by the government, if they coordinate with their local office of emergency preparedness.
“There’s still obviously a lot of COVID in Louisiana,” Edwards said.
The possibility that mass evacuations could act as super-spreader events for the virus have worried Edwards as he decides on whether to loosen restrictions when his current executive order expires Friday or move the state to Phase 3 of reopening.
The governor has even pleaded with people to practice social distancing and wear masks while inside their home if they are evacuating to a family member’s house or welcoming evacuees.
And he said the state was taking precautions like sanitizing buses and social distancing people during mass transportation to hotels.
“We need to treat every individual out there … as if they have COVID,” he said Tuesday evening.
Congregate sheltering is the state’s “last resort,” but Edwards noted that even if the state opens mega-shelters, it won’t have all the capacity because of the need to space out cots.
Complicating the evacuation effort further is the fact that many folks appeared not to be heeding the warnings Tuesday, which Edwards said worried him. And by early afternoon Wednesday, the governor said he expected buses would have to stop ferrying residents because of high winds.
“By 4 or 5 o'clock, we think the weather is going to degrade to the point where we just can’t have organized evacuations,” Edwards said.