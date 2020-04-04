Ninety-nine percent of the roughly 4,500 salons licensed by the Louisiana State Board of Cosmetology are complying with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus closure order, the board's director said Friday.

Steve Young's message to the 1% not in compliance with the March 22 order is simple but direct: shut it down now or face a citation and possible fine, suspension or revocation of their operating license.

"These shops cannot perform services," he stressed.

Young, director of the Baton Rouge-based cosmetology board, also said salon employees are prohibited from going to a customer's home and providing one-on-one services.

Young acknowledged that the chances of catching a lawbreaker in a person's private home are slim, but said the chances increase for those salons that refuse to close or sneak customers through the back door.

"There's always the few that don't" abide by the rules, he said. "We'll catch up with them."

The board has only 10 inspectors to work the entire state, so Young encouraged the public to be the eyes and ears of the board and report suspicious activity to the board or call 211.

Some salons that weren't complying with the governor's order voluntarily closed after receiving a visit from an inspector, he said.

Young noted that having so few inspectors "works fine in regular times" but said "these aren't regular times."

"This is all absolutely new. No one's ever experienced this before," he said.

Young said his heart goes out to the salons forced to shut down during the coronavirus crisis.

"If they can't work they can't eat," he said.

Young said salons are entitled to a hearing before the board if they are cited for refusing to close.

"We can't say `give me your license you're done'" without holding a hearing, he said.

The governor issued his stateside stay-at-home order and nonessential business closure order in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus by limiting social contact. The shelter order has been extended through April 30.

Young posted a message on the board's website on March 22 to all cosmetology, manicure and aesthetician salons stating that, "We all must do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus."

Another message from Edwin Neill, chairman of the cosmetology board, says one of the governor's proclamations required all personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to "beauty salons, nail salons, spas … and other similar businesses" to close to the public.

Neill wrote that all salons licensed by the board, including but not limited to salons known as hair salons, day spas, waxing studios, aesthetics clinics, nail salons, salon suites, mobile salons and blow dry bars, must close during the duration of the governor's order.

Clinics at cosmetology and aesthetics schools also must close, he said.

Neill said board inspectors are to maintain social distancing while enforcing the order.