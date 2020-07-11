A huge push by the federal government to test thousands of people in the Baton Rouge area has drawn fewer people than health officials hoped for, and they are urging residents to take advantage while it's still easy to get a test.

For the next eight days, any Louisiana resident aged five and older — with or without symptoms — can receive a free COVID-19 test at one of several drive-thru testing sites located across East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Lafayette parishes.

After Saturday, July 18, federal resources are expected to dry up, and the free testing sites will close. That means patients seeking a test will need to find one in the patchwork of health care providers, some of whom face supply shortages and delays in getting results back.

The short-term federal sites promise results in three to five days; other sites have seen waits of a week or more.

The 12-day "Geaux Get Tested" initiative began on Tuesday and aims to test about 60,000 people in an effort to get a more accurate picture of the disease's spread, especially among those who are infected but aren't displaying symptoms.

New cases have been on a sharp rise in the Baton Rouge area since mid-June, a little more than a week after the state had entered Phase 2 of eased social distancing measures. Those changes included the opening of bars and expanded capacity for restaurants, gyms, nail salons and other businesses.

In the first four days of operation, only 5,845 tests were completed — well below the 5,000-per-day goal federal health officials have set for the surge testing program.

Kim Hood, the statewide coronavirus testing coordinator for the Louisiana Department of Health, attributed that to "COVID fatigue" among residents tired of thinking about the pandemic.

She emphasized that the diagnostic tests offer a "snapshot in time" and said it's perfectly acceptable to get a COVID-19 test even if you were recently tested elsewhere — especially while federal resources last.

Hood is encouraging local businesses to send their employees to get tested. She's also reached out to the state's high school athletic association and has received interest from several teams in the midst of their summer practice.

"You can send a whole van through here," Hood said. "We have everything we need to do 5,000 tests a day. Let's use it."

The tests are self-administered and less invasive than the sometimes painful nasalpharyngeal swabs —which must be inserted deep into the nose — that have scared off some from seeking out a test. An official walks up to each vehicle with an aluminum tray holding the swab and specimen container, instructing each person in how to collect the sample.

The patient inserts the swab into each nostril for several seconds, then puts the used swab into the container, which then goes into a plastic bag. That bag is then placed back on the tray so the worker doesn't have to touch anything.

The swabs are packaged with ice and shipped off that night via FedEx for processing. Anyone who is tested also receives a packet of five washable cloth masks.

In addition to the four fixed testing sites in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes, officials are also using the federal resources to open up mobile testing sites at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge — which will be closed on Sunday — and at Cajun Field at the University of Louisiana in Lafayette.

Clay Rives, the director of the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said they are likely to open two more mobile sites in the region next week based on "heat maps" that show where the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases are located.

Testing hours were recently extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate those who may want to get tested before or after work. Neither an ID nor insurance is required to get tested.

To register for a test, go to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.

The test sites are:

Alex Box Stadium parking lot at LSU, on Gourrier Avenue.

The FG Clark Activity Center parking lot at Southern University, 801 Harding Blvd.

Cortana Mall, 9701 Cortana Place.

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road, Baton Rouge.

Cajun Field parking lot at ULL, on West Congress Street, Lafayette.