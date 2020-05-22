Louisiana's nonfarm employment declined by 273,100 jobs over the 12 months through April, a 13.7% drop led by leisure and hospitality losses, and already being exceeded by more recent jobless claims statistics.
April is the most recent monthly employment data available from surveys earlier in the month that capture only some of unemployment triggered since mid-March by state-imposed business shutdowns and restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state's unemployment rate was 14.5% in April, up from 4.5% in April 2019. The U.S. unemployment rate was 14.7%, up from 3.6% one year before.
Jobless claims, though now slowing down from early spikes caused by coronavirus-inflicted layoffs, exceeds 326,000 in the latest report of continuing jobless claims issued by the state on Thursday.
Louisiana had 1,721,100 nonfarm jobs in April, according to preliminary numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Leisure and hospitality lost 108,800, or 45.8%, to 128,500 workers in April as many airlines cut back on flights and tourism ground to a halt after a stay-at-home order was issued in many states across the country. As of May 15, the first phase of reopening began across the state, though more restrictions are still in place in New Orleans where tourism is a big sector.
In April, construction fell by 23,600 jobs, or 16.3%, to 121,600 workers across the state. Several major petrochemical projects paused construction due to uncertainty in the market and safety concerns and was already in a lull since the completion of some major multibillion-dollar industrial projects in 2019.
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, lost 5,200 jobs, or 14%, to 32,000 workers in Louisiana after oil prices plummeted due to a glut in the market spurring many operators to shut-in wells.
Information, lost 2,900 jobs, or 12.8%, to 19,700 workers; other services, 8,900, or 12%, to 65,100 workers, trade, transportation and utilities lost 42,300 jobs, or 11.1%, to 337,900 workers; education and health services 10.8% to 285,200; professional and business services, 20,400 jobs, or 9.4%, to 196,200 workers.
Manufacturing lost 12,800 jobs, or 9.3%, to 125,100 workers.
Federal, state and local government, lost 9,600 jobs to 321,700 workers; and financial services, lost 4,000 jobs to 88,100 workers.
There were 28,545 first-time unemployment claims as of May 16, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.There are still 326,504 people across the state receiving unemployment checks as of May 16, up from 325,136 continuing claims the week before and 310,013 two weeks ago.