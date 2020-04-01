Three more Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus, bringing the total to 15, the parish coroner's office announced Wednesday morning.
The most recent victims were two men and a woman, all over age 50. Two had confirmed preexisting conditions that made them especially vulnerable, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
Medical records were not available for the third, a 77-year-old man who was admitted to a hospital after being treated at home for pneumonia.
Clark said the man was tested for coronavirus, and results came back after his death on March 29, showing he had contracted the virus.
The other two deaths occurred on Tuesday. One was a man in his late 50s who had been hospitalized more than a week earlier with a worsening cough, pain and respiratory distress, Clark said.
The other was a 70-year-old woman, also hospitalized several days earlier, with an underlying medical condition.
Officials aren't releasing the exact underlying conditions because of medical privacy laws, but have said those often include diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic lung ailments.
Statewide, the death toll from coronavirus has climbed to more than 200 with more than 5,000 confirmed cases.